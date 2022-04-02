Q&A with John Cook: What Huskers' success in 2022 will 'depend on'; super seniors; coaching changes

There are no guarantees in college volleyball.

Just look at Texas. Last season, the Longhorns had a team they really felt like could win a national championship. But that didn’t happen after No. 10-ranked Nebraska beat No. 2 Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight, with the Huskers stunning a rowdy crowd in Austin, Texas.

In eight months, the NCAA Final Four will be played in Omaha, and Nebraska has a team with a good chance to be there.

Nebraska went on a great run at the end of last season, making it all the way to the national championship match before losing in five sets against Wisconsin.

On that night, nine Nebraska players saw action, and eight of them will probably be playing for the Huskers again this season — Kayla Caffey, Madi Kubik, Lexi Rodriguez, Lindsay Krause, Ally Batenhorst, Keonilei Akana, Kenzie Knuckles and Nicklin Hames.

The Huskers do lose middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, and that’s a massive blow considering Stivrins' instant offense and how she elevated the entire team with her determination and leadership.

Still, in a way, Nebraska is replacing one All-American middle blocker (Stivrins) with another All-American middle blocker (Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord).

Things will be different, though, and Nebraska will probably have a new starting setter in sophomore Kennedi Orr. Will the Huskers reclaim the outstanding defense, and determination, that helped the Huskers have a magical surge in the final four weeks of the season?

We’ll know the answer to that question again late in the fall.

“Every year is a different adventure,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “But a lot of it will depend on how motivated our people who played in that (national championship) match that are returning are.”

Here is more from Cook in a Q&A on a variety of topics:

How did you feel after watching the tape of the national championship match loss against Wisconsin?

JC: “Pretty good. Our chance to win it was (set) two. When we lost Game 2 we still showed a lot of fight. It was a great match. Some people were saying it was one of the greatest matches ever. And I think the difference was (Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke) made a couple of plays that the national player of the year makes. That’s why she’s the national player of the year, and she made a couple of plays that were the difference-makers. And we didn’t seize our opportunity in game two.”

This is the second season where players can have a super-senior season due to the COVID-19 season. What has the extra year of eligibility done for roster management?

JC: “We’re winging it. The last two we’re going to have to deal with are (Knuckles and Kubik). So we’ve talked about what they’re thinking. So a lot of it depends on do they want to continue to play and make up for that year. Because it was a lost year. We only played (19) matches. Do they want to go to school and get a master's? Or do they want to go and try and play pro? And what’s their boyfriend doing? There is a lot that goes into it. But I’m glad we’re only dealing with these last two, and then that’s it. (With Hames) it works out great for her. She doesn’t want to go pro, she wants to get a master's, she wants to go into coaching. So we have a great setup for her. She’ll play and then become a grad assistant. So she’ll be coaching with us a year from now.”

In December, you promoted volunteer coach Kelly Hunter to a full-time assistant coach. In the past, you said former Nebraska players who wanted to coach needed to go experience other programs first, and then maybe come back to coach at Nebraska. What is it about Kelly that she’s the exception to that thought?

JC: “I thought a lot about it. Kelly has been here since 2013, so she’s been around this program. She did go experience the pro league (in Dallas), and she experienced going to play in Turkey. I really wanted to hire a female, and I wanted somebody who can help with setters. She’s been here and done a great job as a volunteer, and she’s filled in when (Tyler Hildebrand) was going to the Olympics. I think she’s a natural-born coach. And the other thing she’s really good with is she’s just really good with leadership and helping our players with stuff outside of volleyball.”

Hildebrand was the associate head coach for two seasons before leaving to be the head coach at Long Beach State in December. Did you make an offer to Tyler to try and get him to stay?

JC: “No. I think this was a great opportunity for him. I think it was the only school he would look at. And his wife has a booming interior decorating business that was exploding, especially with COVID, and all of her clients were in California. So it just made a ton of sense. And Long Beach did a great job of getting him there. I think it’s great for him, and he’s going to get a chance to really rebuild that program. He’s already upgraded it big time. He’s got every transfer he wanted, and a couple of recruits he wanted.”

Tyler is bringing Long Beach State here to play Nebraska in the fall. Did he ask for that match, or did you make the invite?

JC: “He said he’d be interested in coming back for a tournament. Of course, he was way behind on his scheduling (when he got hired) so he really had no scheduling. It’s really hard to find a team that will come in for one match. We had somebody, and then they bailed. So we were searching, and I said, ‘Hey, Tyler, I don’t know what your schedule is like but we got this one open date on this Saturday.’ … For us finding a single team to come in is hard, but we’ll pay them, and he needs money.”

