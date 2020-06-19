Q&A with John Cook: Nebraska volleyball recruiting is strong despite missed opportunities due to COVID-19

Q: Will you do any recruiting this summer?

All we can do is making phone calls starting June 15, and wait and see if they’re going to allow official visits. There may be some (club) tournaments without fans, but we’re not allowed to go.

Q: How much has recruiting been impacted due to the NCAA shutdown due to COVID-19?

Fortunately for us, the 2022 class is really small for us. So we feel like we’re in a pretty good situation.

Q: With at least least five months of not much being allowed in recruiting, which part of your recruiting operation is impacted the most?

For us, mainly, it’s recruiting the 2023 and 2024 (classes). Evaluating those age groups, so we’ve missed all of that. But with the new recruiting rules you have a lot of time to make that up until they’re juniors. So hopefully this all gets resolved and then we can go ahead and next year evaluate those kids. A lot of them were coming to camp, and they don’t get to come to camp now. So it just means there is kind of a pause in recruiting. Except for the 2022 class, which we can actually start talking to, which will be nice.

