Q&A with John Cook: Coach had already done his homework when middle blocker Kayla Caffey hit the transfer portal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Kayla Caffey put her name in the NCAA transfer portal for college volleyball after last season, Nebraska coach John Cook already knew about her.

Caffey played for Missouri during the 2019 season before joining the Huskers as a transfer in May. Cook had studied Caffey when Nebraska prepared to play the Tigers during the second round of the NCAA Tournament last fall. Caffey was a starter most of the season but didn’t play in the match against Nebraska due to a coach’s decision. But Nebraska had to be ready if she did play.

“We watched her a lot on video because we didn’t know if she was going to play or not, so we prepared for her,” Cook said. “She hit over .400 in the (Southeastern Conference.) That’s really good. Offensively she can do some really nice things.”

The 6-foot middle blocker joined the Huskers for workouts in June as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility beginning in the 2020 season. She’ll likely compete with returning starter Callie Schwarzenbach for a spot in the regular rotation.

What did Cook think when he saw Caffey’s name in the portal?