PSU's COVID-19 cases ahead of NCAA Tournament lead to cancellation of Huskers-Nittany Lions

“They’ll be bummed,” Cook said. “But I do know that they’ve been concerned because they’re worried if Penn State is contagious and we play. This is what happened with Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State. You got one team that’s contagious and infects other teams. They were worried about how much risk we have, and we don’t want to have an outbreak two weeks out from the (NCAA) Tournament.”

But it’s still a disappointment for many people because Nebraska was set to have fans at a home match for the first time this season after the Big Ten recently allowed local health officials and each athletic department to make decisions about spectators. Nebraska was set to welcome about 2,400 spectators for each match.

And Penn State is Nebraska’s biggest conference rival, with the matches often being some of the best of each season. Each of the last four matches in the series has gone five sets, with Nebraska having a 3-1 record in those matches.

This is the final week of the regular season with no time for the matches to be rescheduled.