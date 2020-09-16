Proposal moving forward to play NCAA volleyball tournament in April

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under a proposal one step from being approved, the Nebraska volleyball team would be playing a season that begins in January and ends in late April.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council approved a package of proposals to move the 2020 fall championships to the spring of 2021. The recommendations now go to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.

With this plan, the volleyball regular season would run from Jan. 22 to April 10, with the NCAA Tournament selection show on April 11.

The NCAA Final Four would take place on April 23-25. The Final Four was scheduled to be in Omaha in December, and the city may still be the host in the spring.

The tournament field would be reduced from 64 teams to 48, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections.

Last month the Big Ten Conference postponed the volleyball season due to COVID-19 in a move that many league volleyball coaches support, including Nebraska’s John Cook.

While some conferences — including the Big 12 and SEC — will play a split season with matches in both the fall and spring in order to be able to play in the rescheduled NCAA Tournament, it appears that the Big Ten schools will only play matches during the spring semester.