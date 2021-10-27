Prep volleyball district scores, 10/27

Volleyball
CLASS A DISTRICTS
All finals
A-1 at Papillion-LV South
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15
A-2 at Millard West
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
A-3 at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
A-4 at Elkhorn South
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-15, 27-25
A-5 at Gretna
Gretna def. Bellevue West
A-6 at Papillion-La Vista
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21
A-7 at Omaha Westside
Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10
CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS
All finals
B-1 at Omaha Mercy
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-23
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
B-3 at Norris
Norris def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21
B-5 at York
York def. Seward, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
B-6 at Northwest
Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17
B-8 at Sidney
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11