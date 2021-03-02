Postponed matches are mental challenge for Nebraska volleyball team

Cook said the Nebraska players were disappointed.

“You get all ramped up and then you don’t get to play,” Cook said. “But I think they’re also used to it and it didn’t surprise them. I kind of knew more Wednesday night what was going on, but we didn’t tell them for sure until we knew for sure on Thursday. This is the life of COVID. Over half of the Big Ten didn’t play.”

Cook said there were discussions about the Huskers playing a different Big Ten team, but nothing could be worked out.

“It was pretty late notice for change,” Cook said. “We were trying to look at getting (an airplane). There was a lot going on, but it’s such late notice it’s really hard.”

Cook said he wouldn’t be opposed to trying to play a midweek match to try and play the Badgers at least once, but there are a lot of factors that go into that happening.

And the Badgers may not begin playing until the final few weeks of the Big Ten season.