Postponed matches are mental challenge for Nebraska volleyball team

For the second time in six weeks of the season, the Nebraska volleyball team had a weekend series postponed last week when Wisconsin wasn’t able to play due to COVID-19 cases with its program.
Nebraska was still able to practice, but the Huskers do lose some valuable experience playing matches when a match is postponed.
Nebraska coach John Cook thinks the mental speed bump may be the biggest challenge for a team when a match is postponed.
“I think when you get in the season you’re in a grind and you’re ramped up an grinding and you’re in a great routine,” Cook said on Tuesday. “We just had to deal with taking basically three days off mentally. It’s more the mental part than the physical part because we’re always trying to keep our athletes fresh and all of that. But it’s the mental letdown. You’re on edge you’re going you’re grinding you’re in the zone and then all of a sudden they're bored out of their minds. I was bored this weekend. The mental part is the hard part, I think.”
Nebraska’s match against the Badgers was postponed the day before it was to be played.
“What happened was Michigan State had an outbreak and they had played Wisconsin, so Wisconsin was under the alert and PCR testing every day, so sure enough on Day 5 Wisconsin had a couple of positives and that was it,” Cook said.
Cook said the Nebraska players were disappointed.
“You get all ramped up and then you don’t get to play,” Cook said. “But I think they’re also used to it and it didn’t surprise them. I kind of knew more Wednesday night what was going on, but we didn’t tell them for sure until we knew for sure on Thursday. This is the life of COVID. Over half of the Big Ten didn’t play.”
Cook said there were discussions about the Huskers playing a different Big Ten team, but nothing could be worked out.
“It was pretty late notice for change,” Cook said. “We were trying to look at getting (an airplane). There was a lot going on, but it’s such late notice it’s really hard.”
Cook said he wouldn’t be opposed to trying to play a midweek match to try and play the Badgers at least once, but there are a lot of factors that go into that happening.
And the Badgers may not begin playing until the final few weeks of the Big Ten season.
“I’m not going to take our team and be on the road for an entire week, I can tell you that,” Cook said. “That’s something that can be tough on our team.”
