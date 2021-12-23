Penn State volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement after 43 seasons

One of the all-time greats — and one Nebraska volleyball fans know well — is calling it a career.
Penn State coach Russ Rose on Thursday announced his retirement after 43 years leading the Nittany Lions. He leaves the sport as the winningest coach in Division I women's volleyball history with 1,330 wins.
Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletics department.
"My time here has provided my family and I many memories and relationships that we will carry with us," Rose said in a statement. "I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program."
Penn State won seven national championships under Rose's watch and had one of the most dominant stretches in the sport with a run of four straight NCAA crowns from 2007-10. Penn State had a 109-match winning streak.
Rose led the Nittany Lions to 17 Big Ten championships.
Nebraska and Penn State played some epic matches over the years, including during the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska beat No. 1 Penn State in five sets in the national semifinals in 2017. One year earlier Nebraska beat Penn State in five sets in a Sweet 16 match played on a Friday afternoon in Lincoln.
Penn State beat Nebraska in the national semifinals in Omaha in 2008. Penn State went on to win the title, and Nebraska was the only team to win a set against Penn State that season.
Rose earned his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska in the 1970s, while also serving as a defensive coach for the Huskers under Terry Pettit.
During interviews with reporters Rose would often asked about Lincoln. He’d ask about people he knew and restaurants he’d visited and recalled where he lived near the UNL campus.