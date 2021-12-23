Penn State volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement after 43 seasons

One of the all-time greats — and one Nebraska volleyball fans know well — is calling it a career.

Penn State coach Russ Rose on Thursday announced his retirement after 43 years leading the Nittany Lions. He leaves the sport as the winningest coach in Division I women's volleyball history with 1,330 wins.

Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletics department.

"My time here has provided my family and I many memories and relationships that we will carry with us," Rose said in a statement. "I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program."

Penn State won seven national championships under Rose's watch and had one of the most dominant stretches in the sport with a run of four straight NCAA crowns from 2007-10. Penn State had a 109-match winning streak.

Rose led the Nittany Lions to 17 Big Ten championships.