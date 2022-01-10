 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penn State volleyball announces replacement for Russ Rose
Penn State volleyball announces replacement for Russ Rose

Penn State volleyball, NCAA Final Four practice, 12/13/17

Russ Rose talks to the Penn State volleyball team during a practice at the NCAA Final Four in Kansas City, Missouri in 2017.

 Journal Star file photo

The Penn State volleyball program stayed in the family in hiring the coach to replace the legendary Russ Rose, who retired last month.

Penn State announced it had promoted assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to head coach Monday. She had been an assistant coach at Penn State for the past four seasons, and also played for Rose at the school.

The school said it conducted an extensive national search. Penn State’s seven national championships in volleyball are the second-most in NCAA history for the sport.

Schumacher-Cawley was previously a head coach at Illinois-Chicago and Penn.

Schumacher-Cawley was a two-time All-American while playing for Penn State from 1998-2002, including one national championship season. She also played basketball at Penn State for one season.

