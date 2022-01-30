Penn State All-American middle blocker transferring to Husker volleyball team

The Nebraska volleyball team appears to have found a replacement at middle blocker for Lauren Stivrins.

Kaitlyn Hord, who was an All-American middle blocker at Penn State, announced Sunday afternoon that she is transferring to Nebraska. Her announcement comes just after she visited Lincoln.

Hord has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native was a three-time All-American for the Nittany Lions, including first-team honors in 2019 and third-team honors in 2020.

The 6-foot-4 Hord racked up 345 kills and 165 blocks while hitting .394 last season. She ranked third in the Big Ten in hitting percentage and third in blocks.

Hord, one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, helps bolster the Huskers at the middle spot. Stivrins used up her eligibility and the Huskers are waiting to see if a waiver for Kayla Caffey to return will clear with the NCAA.

If Caffey is back on the court next fall, the Huskers will have two All-Americans at middle blocker.

Hord was the No. 3 national recruit, according to PrepVolleyball.com, coming out of high school. She comes from a very athletic family. Her father Derrick was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1983 NBA Draft.

Check back later for updates to this story.

