Nebraska's hot serving 'dictated the whole match' as Huskers stifle Rutgers

In the first set, Nebraska hit out seven times but still won the set convincingly due to five ace serves. Nebraska finished with a .255 hitting percentage.

The Huskers have won 11 straight matches against Rutgers.

Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey did not play due to illness, but she was in attendance after receiving a negative COVID-19 test. So Callie Schwarzenbach returned to the starting lineup and had five kills on .444 hitting.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten in serving in league play. In wins against No. 13 Penn State and Nebraska this weekend Nebraska had 18 combined ace serves, and its opponents just two.

“We’re feeling good about our serving,” Cook said. “This weekend on the road we really attacked with our serve. That really helps our block and defense.”

Krause, the freshman right-side hitter from Papillion, had a good weekend with 20 kills combined in two matches on .291 hitting.

“We got to have somebody be really good in that spot,” Cook said. “That’s a pretty good weekend for her on the road.”

Nebraska has a quick turnaround for its next match, hosting Indiana (8-10, 2-4) on Wednesday.

