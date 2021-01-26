Opening week showed improved depth for Nebraska volleyball team

During a unique season where depth could be more important for a college volleyball team, Nebraska can feel a little better after the opening week.
The Huskers played Riley Zuhn at right-side hitter in two season-opening wins against Indiana last weekend. Jazz Sweet, a three-year starter at that position, is also ready to play.
And Nebraska played three middle blockers — Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach.
Zuhn, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, played well. She had seven blocks and 14 kills with a .290 hitting percentage.
Nebraska has good players at the hitter positions with Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Sweet, but not much depth, with only one backup combined for three spots.
Now Zuhn helps the Huskers feel a little better during a season that could test depth because Nebraska will play most of its matches on back-to-back days, and if a player has to miss matches for COVID-19 reasons.
“Riley last year we were moving her all over the place and now we’ve settled in at a position and we’re giving her opportunities to perform and she’s been playing great in practice, so the competition is good,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on Tuesday. “We only have four outside hitters so she’s got to be able to play both left and right.”
Cook said Zuhn was one of Nebraska’s most improved players in the strength and conditioning program.
“We’ve got to continue to see what she can do and develop her,” Cook said.
Cook didn’t say if Sweet would play this week.
Sweet was about to enter the second match against Indiana last week, but the match ended before she could sub in the rotation.
Cook wouldn’t way if Sweet would start a match when Nebraska hosts two matches against Northwestern this weekend.
“We’ll see how this week of practices goes,” he said. “They’re competing.”
After Caffey played middle blocker in the first match of the season, Schwarzenbach started in that spot on the second match.
“We’re trying to be more flexible with our lineups and who we play than we have in the past,” Cook said.
