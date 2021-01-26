Opening week showed improved depth for Nebraska volleyball team

During a unique season where depth could be more important for a college volleyball team, Nebraska can feel a little better after the opening week.

The Huskers played Riley Zuhn at right-side hitter in two season-opening wins against Indiana last weekend. Jazz Sweet, a three-year starter at that position, is also ready to play.

And Nebraska played three middle blockers — Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach.

Zuhn, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, played well. She had seven blocks and 14 kills with a .290 hitting percentage.

Nebraska has good players at the hitter positions with Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Sweet, but not much depth, with only one backup combined for three spots.

Now Zuhn helps the Huskers feel a little better during a season that could test depth because Nebraska will play most of its matches on back-to-back days, and if a player has to miss matches for COVID-19 reasons.