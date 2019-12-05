'One of the best volleyball environments in the world': How it feels to play Nebraska in the first round

Kristin Belzung had a plan two years ago when the Stony Brook volleyball team faced one of the more difficult challenges in college sports: playing Nebraska — at Nebraska — in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Stony Brook also has red as a school color, so the coach told the team that the 8,200 fans at the Devaney Sports Center were all wearing Stony Brook colors. Then came the first time the Nebraska players were introduced, and the fans erupted. All the Stony Brook players laughed.

Good one, coach.

It’s a nearly impossible task for the team that gets matched up against the Huskers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska is 32-1 all-time in the first round. The only loss came in 1983.

But if you were matched against Nebraska you’d be a long shot against many first-round opponents. And while Nebraska’s first-round opponent almost always gets beat, they also get an experience that most of the 335 teams playing NCAA Division I volleyball will never have.

When Stony Brook played Nebraska in 2017, it was the first time the program made the NCAA Tournament. Just a few weeks after being the No. 4 seed in the America East Conference tournament, the program from New York was lining up against the Huskers in Lincoln.