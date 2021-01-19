One big position battle to watch for the Nebraska volleyball team ahead of its first match

What could decide who ends up starting?

“Middle blockers are paid to block, and then get kills,” Cook said. “I think it’s who is going to come in and really bring a competitive fire to our side and help that part of it.”

Nebraska is scheduled to begin a 22-match regular-season schedule with matches at Indiana on Friday and Saturday. Several Big Ten basketball matches have been postponed recently. Cook says he doesn’t know how slim the margin is for what would cause Nebraska to have to postpone a match for COVID-19 reasons.

Cook feels good about this weekend’s matches being played but has learned over the past year that college sports can change quickly during a pandemic.

“I just take it one day at a time,” Cook said. “And I look at the other (Nebraska) teams. Women’s basketball is doing great. They’re handling it really well, they’re staying healthy. And then men’s basketball is complete opposite. So it just makes you wonder. I’m just trying to think of everything we can do to protect our players and keep them safe, and just trying to learn from those teams and take it one day at a time.”

Cook says there have already been changes for Big Ten teams before a match has been played.