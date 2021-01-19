One big position battle to watch for the Nebraska volleyball team ahead of its first match

If Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook knows who will start at middle blocker for the Huskers in Friday's season opener, he's not saying.
Fifth-ranked Nebraska, which opens the 2021 season Friday at Indiana, returned every starter from last season so there aren’t as many competitions for starting jobs as last year.
But Cook will have some options at middle blocker and could be ready to go to the bench if one of the starters isn’t being productive. That wasn’t really an option last season.
All-American Lauren Stivrins will be the starter at one middle blocker spot. At the other spot, it could be returning starter Callie Schwarzenbach, transfer Kayla Caffey or freshman Kalynn Meyer.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cook said he doesn’t know who will start at middle blocker.
“It’s a very tight competition. Very tight,” Cook said. “Obviously Lauren has proven herself, but there are days she’s not our best middle in here, so it’s a tough one. It will probably be a game-time decision. We’ll see how it goes in the next couple days of practice.”
Schwarzenbach has been a great blocker during her first two seasons, but at times, she hasn’t delivered the kills that could bolster Nebraska’s attack. It’s hitting where Caffey excelled as a player at Missouri — she finished second in the SEC in hitting percentage as a sophomore last season. Meyer, the Nebraska high school athlete of the year from Superior, has exceeded the coaches' expectations during practice.
What could decide who ends up starting?
“Middle blockers are paid to block, and then get kills,” Cook said. “I think it’s who is going to come in and really bring a competitive fire to our side and help that part of it.”
Nebraska is scheduled to begin a 22-match regular-season schedule with matches at Indiana on Friday and Saturday. Several Big Ten basketball games have been postponed recently. Cook says he doesn’t know how slim the margin is for what would cause Nebraska to have to postpone a match for COVID-19 reasons.
Cook feels good about this weekend’s matches being played but has learned over the past year that college sports can change quickly during a pandemic.
“I just take it one day at a time,” Cook said. “And I look at the other (Nebraska) teams. Women’s basketball is doing great. They’re handling it really well, they’re staying healthy. And then men’s basketball is complete opposite. So it just makes you wonder. I’m just trying to think of everything we can do to protect our players and keep them safe, and just trying to learn from those teams and take it one day at a time.”
Cook says there have already been changes for Big Ten teams before a match has been played.
“Our schedule is constantly changing, we have to work around testing times, our Big Ten schedule is already changing,” Cook said. “It changed (Monday), and there is going to be some more changes on that. They’re changing match times.”
Due to the free year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Nebraska’s four seniors will be eligible to return and play during the fall 2021 season, and Cook has told the players to keep an open mind about doing so because it’s unclear what will happen this season.
Nebraska All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun said she hasn’t decided if she’ll come back.
“I’m excited to see how everything pans out and what kind of a season we do have but I haven’t made any final decisions concerning that yet,” Sun said.
But Sun said her mindset for the season will be that this could be her final season, and to make the most of it.
“I’m definitely preparing for my last season,” Sun said “I don’t want to make any expectations or place any expectations on the girls or myself of coming back and, ‘Oh, I’ll have another shot at this,’ but giving it my all this season. And I think that’s kind of our mindset even for the younger girls. Just giving it our all this season and focusing on what’s in front of us, and not thinking too far ahead.”
