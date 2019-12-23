Once known as a No. 1 national recruit, Lexi Sun is now also a college All-American

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I think that any high-level player coming into college is always used to being the top dog at their high schools or their clubs,” Sun said. “I think everyone on this team can say this is true, as well. And even just in Division I volleyball, I think that when you come into a program like this as a freshman, you’re going to be shocked no matter what, and it’s kind of just an eye-opener as to how much stuff you have to work on.”

Sun was also the Gatorade national high school player of the year, an honor that former Huskers Mikaela Foecke and Gina Mancuso also earned. For that award, there was an elaborate video that was produced, which was viewed 268,000 times on YouTube.

Sun began her college career playing as a freshman for Texas and had a good start. She ranked second on the team in kills with 327 and earned all-Big 12 honors playing for a team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight in 2017.

But Sun decided she wanted something different from her college experience and transferred to Nebraska. As a sophomore, she missed the start of the 2018 season due to injury but returned and helped Nebraska reach the national championship match.