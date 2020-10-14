 Skip to main content
Omaha chosen to host another NCAA Final Four in volleyball
Omaha chosen to host another NCAA Final Four in volleyball

Kansas vs. Nebraska, 12.17.15

Red was the predominant color in the stands when Nebraska played Kansas in the women's volleyball NCAA Final Four in Omaha in 2015.

 Journal Star file photo

Omaha will remain a regular stop for the NCAA championship in women’s volleyball.

The championship sites for several sports were announced by the NCAA on Wednesday, with Omaha being chosen to host the volleyball Final Four in 2022. The national semifinal and championship matches will be played at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Other sites awarded for women's volleyball were Tampa, Florida (2023), Louisville, Kentucky (2024), and Kansas City, Missouri (2025).

Schedule for spring NCAA volleyball tournament gets final approval

The fall 2021 championship was previously scheduled for Columbus, Ohio.

The championship for the 2020 season was scheduled to be in Omaha in December, and it’s possible the rescheduled championship may still be held there in April. The site for the rescheduled championship has not been announced.

Omaha has previously been the host of the Final Four in 2006, ’08 and ’15, with two of Nebraska’s five national titles being won in Omaha's downtown arena.

Check back for updates to this story.

Watch now: Top volleyball recruits Krause, Kubik, put on a show in Omaha
Huskers' Cook, Big Ten volleyball coaches pushing for 22-game season; April Final Four in Omaha looking good

A look at the team's Aug. 6 practice

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

