NU's John Cook: Kayla Caffey situation 'unlike any other we’ve ever dealt with before'

The monthslong suspense regarding Kayla Caffey and the Nebraska volleyball program has reached its conclusion — she won’t be playing for the Huskers in 2022.

The All-American middle blocker has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to find a new program before college practice begins in about 1 1/2 weeks, coach John Cook announced in a news release late Thursday.

Soon after last season ended, Caffey decided that she would attempt to play in 2022. But she needed to get a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete. Her college career includes a redshirt season (2016), a medical hardship season (2018) and a season that didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 (2020).

The NCAA granted that waiver this winter, but there may have been restrictions and Nebraska had never said for certain Caffey would return. She practiced in the spring and had spent time with the team this summer.

“Kayla’s situation has been unlike any other we’ve ever dealt with before because of her medical redshirt, her transfer and the COVID year,” said Cook in a news release. “Obviously, we took our time with this to make sure it was the right decision for everybody.

“Ultimately, Kayla has chosen to move on from Nebraska, and I support her and am proud of her and the accomplishments she’s achieved both on and off the court at Nebraska. She has a lot of options on the table whether that be play one more year in college, become a professional volleyball player or begin her career in education, which she has worked very hard at preparing for over the years earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Kayla will do big things, and I wish her all the best.”

That means Nebraska will likely have a freshman at one of the middle blocker spots in freshmen Bekka Allick or Maggie Mendelson. Allick graduated from Waverly early and trained with the Huskers in the spring. Mendelson arrived in Lincoln in June but spent much of that time with the Husker basketball team. She also played with the U.S. junior national volleyball team this summer.

The other middle blocker will be Kaitlyn Hord, an All-American transfer from Penn State.