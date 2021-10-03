 Skip to main content
NU's defense shuts down the Spartans; Kubik, Krause power the attack
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 10.3

Nebraska celebrates a kill by Madi Kubik (10) against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball team won another match with its defense.

Nebraska shut down Michigan State for much of the match in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska held the Spartans to a .061 hitting percentage, the second-lowest for a Husker opponent this season.

Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez had 17 digs. Kayla Caffey had four blocks.

Nebraska improved to 10-3 overall, and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska had a .243 hitting percentage.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 10 kills. Lindsay Krause added nine kills.

Lauren Stivrins started for the second straight match, after not playing for the first five weeks of the season. She finished with six kills on .273 hitting.

With 30 assists, setter Nicklin Hames moved up to fourth all-time for career assists at Nebraska.

Check back for updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 3, Michigan State 0

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

