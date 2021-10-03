NU's defense shuts down the Spartans; Kubik, Krause power the attack

The Nebraska volleyball team won another match with its defense.

Nebraska shut down Michigan State for much of the match in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska held the Spartans to a .061 hitting percentage, the second-lowest for a Husker opponent this season.

Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez had 17 digs. Kayla Caffey had four blocks.

Nebraska improved to 10-3 overall, and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska had a .243 hitting percentage.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 10 kills. Lindsay Krause added nine kills.

Lauren Stivrins started for the second straight match, after not playing for the first five weeks of the season. She finished with six kills on .273 hitting.

With 30 assists, setter Nicklin Hames moved up to fourth all-time for career assists at Nebraska.

