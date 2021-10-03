NU's defense 'showed out' against the Spartans; Kubik, Krause power the attack

The Huskers lost three straight matches against ranked teams to end the nonconference season.

“We’re just better,” Cook said. “We’re in more of a rhythm. We understand our roles. Just everything. I think our freshmen are more comfortable. We’re playing three freshmen. I think they know they can play in this conference now. We’ll see. (Penn State is) going to be a great test.”

Some of Nebraska’s players got a shot of confidence just by being chosen for the starting lineup, and that’s continued to grow.

“Nicklin has taken a big jump,” Cook said. “I think Lindsay and (Ally Batenhorst) have taken big jumps. Madi. When your team takes a jump it’s pretty much everybody contributing to that. (Rodriguez) took a huge jump from last weekend to this weekend. They got more comfortable.”

Hames has a better tempo and location with her sets than she did to begin the season, Cook said.

During Nebraska’s 3-0 win against Michigan on Friday Nebraska’s hitters were blocked just once, and hit out three times.

“(Hames) put on a show (Friday),” Cook said. “When you have four hitting errors, give the setter all of the credit for that. That’s putting great balls in great spots.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.