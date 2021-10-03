NU's defense 'showed out' against the Spartans; Kubik, Krause power the attack

The Nebraska volleyball team won another match with its defense.
Nebraska shut down Michigan State — and its best player — for most of the match in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska improved to 10-3 overall, and 4-0 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska and Penn State are the only undefeated teams left through two weeks of Big Ten play, and those first-place teams will face off Friday in State College. Nebraska is ranked 12th, and Penn State is 14th.
On Sunday, Nebraska held the Spartans to a .061 hitting percentage, the second-lowest for a Husker opponent this season.
Michigan State’s best player, outside hitter Sarah Franklin, was averaging 5.80 kills per set during Big Ten play. But against Nebraska Franklin got just five kills on 34 tries and had a negative hitting percentage.
Nebraska coach John Cook was fine getting into long rallies against the Spartans, because that’s when Nebraska’s "elite" back-row defenders can go to work.
Nebraska had 60 digs in the match, 13 more than Michigan State on a similar number of hitting attempts.
“Our defense showed out tonight. They always do,” Husker outside hitter Madi Kubik said.
Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez had 17 digs.
“She was just getting everything up,” Cook said.
Keonilei Akana added 10 digs, Nicklin Hames had nine and Kenzie Knuckles seven. Kayla Caffey had four blocks.
Nebraska had a .250 hitting percentage. Kubik led the Huskers with 10 kills and Lindsay Krause had nine. Kubik has led the Huskers in kills in four straight matches.
Lauren Stivrins started for the second straight match, after not playing for the first five weeks of the season. She finished with seven kills on .333 hitting.
With 31 assists, Hames moved up to fourth all-time for career assists at Nebraska.
Akana also was a difference-maker with her serving. In the first set Akana served a 6-0 run. She leads Nebraska with 16 ace serves.
“We call her K-thump, because she always goes on a serving run,” Kubik said. “She trusts her serve and always gets us in a good position.”
Akana is from Hawaii, but her family attended Sunday’s match. Her brother, Tausili, is one of the top football recruits in the nation and was in Lincoln for Saturday’s football game and Sunday’s match.
Now Nebraska will play a ranked team for the first time during the Big Ten season, and see where it stands with its new lineup and the addition of Stivrins.
The Huskers lost three straight matches against ranked teams to end the nonconference season.
“We’re just better,” Cook said. “We’re in more of a rhythm. We understand our roles. Just everything. I think our freshmen are more comfortable. We’re playing three freshmen. I think they know they can play in this conference now. We’ll see. (Penn State is) going to be a great test.”
Some of Nebraska’s players got a shot of confidence just by being chosen for the starting lineup, and that’s continued to grow.
“Nicklin has taken a big jump,” Cook said. “I think Lindsay and (Ally Batenhorst) have taken big jumps. Madi. When your team takes a jump it’s pretty much everybody contributing to that. (Rodriguez) took a huge jump from last weekend to this weekend. They got more comfortable.”
Hames has a better tempo and location with her sets than she did to begin the season, Cook said.
During Nebraska’s 3-0 win against Michigan on Friday Nebraska’s hitters were blocked just once, and hit out three times.
“(Hames) put on a show (Friday),” Cook said. “When you have four hitting errors, give the setter all of the credit for that. That’s putting great balls in great spots.”
