NU's Batenhorst shines again as Team USA improves to 2-0 in pool play at U20 worlds
NU's Batenhorst shines again as Team USA improves to 2-0 in pool play at U20 worlds

  • Updated
Ally Batenhorst

Team USA's Ally Batenhorst (19) and Hope Reagan (10) in action against Thailand on Saturday at the FIVB U20 World Championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

 FIVB
Husker Extra Podcast: Updating Nebraska's AD search and draft season for NU's Banton, Schwellenbach

Husker volleyball freshman Ally Batenhorst delivered nine hills to help Team USA sweep Thailand 25-15, 25-8, 25-13 in pool play at the FIVB U20 World Championship on Saturday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Batenhorst tied teammate Emily Londot for the team lead in kills. Londot was the national freshman of the year at Ohio State last season.

Two other incoming Husker freshmen contributed Saturday. Omaha Skutt graduate Lindsay Krause had three kills on five error-free swings, and Lexi Rodriguez started again at libero.

Batenhorst, the national Gatorade player of the year, hit .471 for the match and added a service ace. She had a team-high 16 kills in USA's win against Russia on Friday.

Team USA, which is 2-0 in pool play, will concluded pool play against Turkey on Sunday before the tournament moves to bracket play.

Husker freshman leads Team USA to victory at FIVB U20 World Championship
Whirlwind stretch for NU's Garrett Klassy includes NIL, media rights launch, interim AD tag. What's next?
Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers
