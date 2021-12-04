NU volleyball team advances with a balanced offensive attack and it comes at a good time

The Huskers on to Austin, and they’re doing so with momentum of playing a match with the offensive balance they’ve been working to have all season.
The No. 10 Nebraska volleyball team had one its most balanced attacks of the season in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 win against Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Madi Kubik had 12 kills, Ally Batenhorst 11, Lauren Stivrins 10, Kayla Caffey nine and Lindsay Krause eight. Even setter Nicklin Hames dropped down three kills.
Now Nebraska will play unranked Illinois in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday in Austin, Texas. Nebraska last played a match in Austin in 2015.
Illinois upset No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday to advance. Nebraska and Illinois will be playing a third time this season, with the Huskers winning the first two in sweeps.
Nebraska’s defense was good Saturday, too, holding Florida State to .122 hitting. Lexi Rodriguez led the Huskers with 18 digs, and Kubik had 15. Caffey had five blocks.
Nebraska’s balanced, and normal good defense, helped the Huskers have 23 more kills than Florida State (54-31).
NU finished 15-3 at home this season.
Nebraska this season has had good offensive matches from a few positions — particular Kubik and at least one of the middles — but rarely from every spot like on Saturday.
That will have Nebraska coach John Cook feeling a little better as the Huskers head into the biggest week of the season.
“We have to be balanced,” Cook said. “Nicklin did a really good job of getting everybody involved tonight. … We set the middle, and Krause got a lot of swings, so it’s good. And Nicklin got three kills. Her goal is a kill a game.”
Stivrins and Caffey combined for 10 kills in the third set alone.
“Our offense just flows a lot better when we can get them the ball, because then it opens Lindsay and the outsides and the back row,” Hames said. “That’s always a goal.”
Batenhorst had 11 kills with just three errors over 26 attempts for a .308 hitting percentage. The freshman tied for second highest kill total of the season and her hitting percentage was the third-best for the season.
Batenhost has been working on being less tentative, and it worked on this night. She had kills on six of her first nine attempts of the match.
“I kind of developed a mindset where I wasn’t going to worry about anything,” Batenhorst said. “I was just going to go for it with full confidence and it really helped me out.”
The first set was pretty close until Nebraska pulled away with a 5-0 run served by Nicklin Hames for a 23-15 lead. Batenhorst had two kills and a block in that stretch. And Caffey had one of those oh-my kills with a shots so hard, fast and sharp that there was almost no chance to dig it.
She had a few more kills like that later in the match, too.
“I remember I set (Caffey) a C and she just bounced it,” Hames said. “She sees the block really well so she makes my job really easy.”
“That one play Nicklin talked about, that was an ESPN highlight,” added Cook. “That was a great play.”
In the second set Nebraska had another 5-0 run, this one served by Rodriguez for a quick 7-2 lead.
Nebraska’s defense went to work in the set, limiting Florida State to eight kills and an .048 hitting percentage
Florida State led early in the third set. But Stivrins and Batenhorst got big kills down the stretch as Nebraska finished off the sweep.
Nebraska had several serving runs of at least 4-0 in each set.
“We made enough runs and played well enough in spurts to break all there games open and win 3-0,” Cook said.
Photos: Huskers, Seminoles vie for Lincoln Regional supremacy
