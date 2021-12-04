NU volleyball team advances with a balanced offensive attack and it comes at a good time

Nebraska this season has had good offensive matches from a few positions — particular Kubik and at least one of the middles — but rarely from every spot like on Saturday.

That will have Nebraska coach John Cook feeling a little better as the Huskers head into the biggest week of the season.

“We have to be balanced,” Cook said. “Nicklin did a really good job of getting everybody involved tonight. … We set the middle, and Krause got a lot of swings, so it’s good. And Nicklin got three kills. Her goal is a kill a game.”

Stivrins and Caffey combined for 10 kills in the third set alone.

“Our offense just flows a lot better when we can get them the ball, because then it opens Lindsay and the outsides and the back row,” Hames said. “That’s always a goal.”

Batenhorst had 11 kills with just three errors over 26 attempts for a .308 hitting percentage. The freshman tied for second highest kill total of the season and her hitting percentage was the third-best for the season.

Batenhost has been working on being less tentative, and it worked on this night. She had kills on six of her first nine attempts of the match.