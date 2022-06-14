NU volleyball schedule release: Here's what stands out, including a potential big finish

If the Nebraska volleyball team ends up being as good as it looks like it could be, the final week of the regular season could be suspenseful with a conference championship on the line at the Devaney Sports Center.

That’s what stands out at first glance after Nebraska announced its full season schedule on Tuesday morning.

Nebraska was the NCAA runner-up last season. And with seven of the nine players who played in the title match likely to be back, the Huskers will be expected to contend for a Big Ten title in 2022. Nebraska will probably start the season ranked No. 1 or 2 nationally.

And the Big Ten Conference has again lined the schedule up for a big finish to the conference season. On the final week of the regular season, Nebraska will host Wisconsin on Friday and Minnesota on Saturday — all three of those teams are often in the mix to win the league title.

Last season, Nebraska and Wisconsin also played during the final week, with the Badgers winning to clinch the title.

The two most recent times Nebraska won the Big Ten title, in 2016 and 2017, they clinched with a win in Lincoln on the final night of the regular season.

Nebraska's 20-match Big Ten schedule features home-and-home series against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State and Iowa. There’s nothing egregious there — three of those teams were in the top half of the league standings last season, and four were in the bottom half.

The Huskers will have single-play matches against Minnesota, Penn State, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Rutgers.

Here are four more observations from the schedule release:

Tourney format change: The Huskers will begin the season on Aug. 26-27 by hosting Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine in a tournament at the Devaney Sports Center. Pepperdine’s roster includes Kayleigh Hames, the younger sister of Nebraska super-senior Nicklin Hames. The following week, the Huskers will welcome Loyola Marymount and Mississippi (coached by former Husker Kayla Banwarth) to Lincoln for another home tournament, which has expanded to start on Thursday and be played over three days with just one match on each day.

Streak stoppers? This is probably the year one of the more stunning streaks in Nebraska volleyball history ends — the Huskers’ eight-match losing streak against Wisconsin that dates to 2017 and includes the Badgers beating Nebraska last season in the national championship match. The Badgers should be really good, but a work in progress after graduating three All-Americans, including national player of the year Dana Rettke. The first chance to end the streak for Nebraska is Oct. 16 in Madison.

Back to Omaha: Just like last season, the Huskers will play Creighton again at CHI Health Center Omaha. That’s by design. The NCAA Final Four will be there in December, and Nebraska hopes to be there and have some experience already playing in the big arena. And that match is one of the great things going in college sports in the state. The attendance for the last three matches has topped 8,000 each time, including 14,022 in 2018, which still stands as the largest attendance for a regular-season match in NCAA history.

Sunday matinee: During the Big Ten season, Nebraska has four of those Sunday matches that can wear a team down late in the season because it means you never have a day completely off from volleyball or classes. It also alters the routine for the next week, too, because Monday goes from the first day of practice for the week to an off day for the players. That will be something coach John Cook will have to manage during the second half of the season.

NU volleyball schedule

(Match times TBA unless noted)

Aug. 26, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 11 a.m.

Aug. 26, Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 27, Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1, Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3, Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7, at Creighton (CHI Health Center Omaha), 5 p.m.

Sept. 10, Long Beach State, 3 p.m.

Sept. 13, Stanford

Sept. 18, at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Sept 23, Michigan State

Sept. 24, Ohio State

Sept. 30, at Rutgers

Oct. 1, at Maryland

Oct. 7, at Michigan State

Oct. 8, at Michigan

Oct. 14, Penn State

Oct. 16, Northwestern

Oct. 19, at Purdue

Oct. 22, at Illinois

Oct. 26, at Wisconsin

Oct. 29, Maryland

Nov. 2, Indiana

Nov. 6, at Northwestern

Nov. 11, Iowa

Nov. 13, at Ohio State

Nov. 18, at Iowa

Nov. 20, Purdue

Nov. 25, Wisconsin

Nov. 26, Minnesota

