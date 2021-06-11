NU volleyball schedule includes matches against Stanford, Louisville; Huskers expect 100% capacity for home matches

After only playing conference matches last season due to Big Ten Conference restrictions because of COVID-19, the Nebraska volleyball team will return to a normal schedule of four weeks of matches before the league season begins for the 2021 fall season.

And Nebraska has put together an appealing slate of matches that includes matches against in-state schools Creighton and Omaha, a road trip to play nine-time national champion Stanford and the return of former Husker player and coach Dani Busboom Kelly as the fifth-year head coach for Louisville.

The Big Ten allowed teams to release its 20-match conference schedule on Friday morning, and Nebraska also announced its full schedule. Nebraska’s conference schedule includes two matches against defending league champion Wisconsin, which returns most of its players from the 2020-21 season.

The Nebraska Athletic Department is planning for 100% capacity for all home fall sporting events. Online season ticket renewals for volleyball will be available within the next two weeks.