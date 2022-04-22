NU volleyball notes: What to expect during the first-ever televised Husker spring match

In recent weeks, some college volleyball coaches across the nation have taken to social media, advocating that more matches should be on TV, especially during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

That came after seeing the large viewership numbers for Nebraska’s national championship match against Wisconsin in December, and also the recent NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Meanwhile, in Nebraska, a Husker volleyball spring “practice” will be on TV on Saturday, and likely will be viewed by thousands of people.

The Huskers’ spring season ends with an exhibition match against Kansas at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center, and for the first time, the spring match will be televised.

Saturday's 5 p.m. match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media. A free live stream will be available to watch at NebraskaPublicMedia.org.

Nebraska Public Media televises a few Husker volleyball matches each season. They’ve considered doing the spring match for a few years, and having the match at the Grand Island arena provided the infrastructure needed to do the broadcast and is close enough for the TV production truck to get there.

And the broadcast should be a lot like one of the matches on TV in the fall. They’ll be a TV crew of 25 people, including regulars Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp on the call. They’ll be five regular cameras, two cameras on the net and slow-motion replays.

But there will also be some unique features to the broadcast. During the second set, Nebraska coach John Cook will be on a headset for the entire set, sharing insight with the viewers about the match and players.

Nebraska volleyball matches on Nebraska Public Media are “absolutely” some of the most-watched broadcasts the network does each year, according to Brock Lohr, who produces the volleyball matches and documentaries on Nebraska Public Media.

And now they’re excited to add a spring match to that list.

“There’s 6,000 people that get to see this match in person,” Lohr said. “And before this year that was all that got to see it. So now we’re able to produce this and bring it to the state. And to beyond the state, because we’re going to have the broadcast, and we’re also going to have a livestream. So our livestream will be able to reach anywhere across the world. So anybody can watch this.”

Nebraska Public Media will also use Saturday to promote an upcoming 90-minute show on the 50-year anniversary of Title IX legislation. They’re doing a deep dive on women’s sports both in Nebraska and nationally, and have already made trips to Oregon and Minnesota to work on the project.

That show was set to air on Saturday, but they changed plans after Nebraska scheduled its match for the same day.

“You don’t want to compete with the sport of volleyball for eyes on your product in Nebraska. So we moved our Title IX event,” Lohr said.

The show will tape in front of an audience at the NU Coliseum on June 18 (Jordan Larson is scheduled to be there) and air on June 23.

Over the past decade, Nebraska’s spring match has become a big deal, with fans standing in line for hours to get tickets at past stops in McCook and Ogallala.

The tickets for Saturday’s match sold out in about 10 minutes.

“It’s like The Beatles coming to town,” Lohr said.

About 60 media credentials were issued for the match, including the TV and radio broadcast crews.

High school coaches to be honored: At Saturday’s match, the Nebraska volleyball program will honor three legendary high school coaches from Grand Island — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala, Northwest’s Diane Rouzee and Grand Island’s Bill Root.

Root’s daughter, Brigette, played setter for Nebraska. Zavala had two of her players play for Nebraska — walk-on Monica Carey in the 1980s and All-American Jenny Kropp in the late ’90s.

Rouzee had about 20 players play in college, including at Kansas State, Omaha and regional powers Nebraska-Kearney and Hastings.

Cook is “fired up” about honoring the high school coaches.

“I want our players to see it, and people to appreciate all that they’ve done,” Cook said. “That’s the foundation for Nebraska volleyball and Creighton volleyball and UNO volleyball. These high school coaches, they don’t get enough credit.”

First look at the freshmen: Three of Nebraska’s freshmen joined the team in January — middle blocker Bekka Allick, outside hitter Hayden Kubik and defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger — and Cook said he'll try to play everybody on Saturday.

The freshmen have gotten a lot better over the past few weeks, Cook said.

“This is a hard gym to come into to,” he said. “It takes a while to adjust. I think they’ve had a great mindset.”

Briefly

* Some college spring matches play at least four sets so more players can play, but Saturday's match will use a normal best-of-five sets format. After the match, the players will sign autographs in the arena for about one hour.

* Callie Schwarzenbach will likely cause some confusion during Saturday’s match. She’s transferring to Long Beach State for her super-senior season, but has still been practicing with the Huskers this spring and will probably play on Saturday. Also, if Kayla Caffey’s eligibility for the 2022 season hasn’t been finalized by Saturday, she won’t play in the match.

* Former Husker Anezka Szabo is a senior right-side hitter for Kansas. She was on Nebraska’s 2017 national championship team.

* Kansas had an 18-12 record last season and reached the NCAA Sweet 16.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

