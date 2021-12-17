NU volleyball notes: What Nebraska and Wisconsin say about each other; will the match be the most-watched ever?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With respect to the other teams at the Final Four this week — Louisville and Pittsburgh — Saturday’s national championship matchup between Nebraska and Wisconsin is a great one.
These are the top two programs in the best volleyball conference right now: the Big Ten. Wisconsin and its large super-senior class came back determined to win its first national championship.
Nebraska is trying to finish a season that has gone from good to great over the past two weeks by winning its fifth national championship, this time as the No. 10 seed.
And no team has beaten Nebraska as much as the Badgers have over the past five years. Wisconsin has a seven-match winning streak against Nebraska, including two this season. Can Nebraska end the streak in the biggest way possible?
After Nebraska beat Pittsburgh in the national semifinals on Thursday, Cook told the team that now they get another match against their “buddies.”
“There's a tremendous amount of respect between the programs,” Cook said. “And so when I say ‘our buddies,’ in 2019 we played them three times. Last year it got canceled because of COVID. And this year we're playing them three times.
“So we've played them a lot, and a lot of those matches have been for Big Ten championships or going to a Final Four, competing for a national championship.”
Now, Wisconsin is the team in the Big Ten everybody is chasing, Cook said.
“It will be an honor to play them,” Cook said. “And we feel like, ‘OK, we've gotten to a point now where we've got a chance to win this.’”
In previous matches against Wisconsin, Nebraska has hurt itself with its own errors in the big moments, Husker middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said.
“We've fallen short a few times, but we know what we're capable of and we're not going to give up,” Stivrins said.
During a news conference on the eve of the championship match, Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said the Badgers also have a lot of respect for the Huskers. Seated next to him, seniors Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes each nodded in agreement.
“It's the best defensive team in the country. And it's really tough to score,” Sheffield said. “It puts a premium on us being patient. You've got to be really patient when you're playing them.”
Top programs: While Wisconsin is still waiting for its first national title, it joins Nebraska as one of the top programs in the nation right now for success, All-America players and attendance.
“The last time we played each other, Nebraska and us, I think that was the most-watched match in BTN history,” Sheffield said.
“And I wouldn't be surprised if (Saturday) night isn't the most-watched volleyball match in history. I think it's set up to be very compelling.”
Stivrins drafted in pro league: Stivrins was selected on Friday when Athletes Unlimited completed its inaugural Volleyball College Draft.
The second-year pro league based in Dallas is inviting nine of the NCAA’s top players to join contracted returnees and free agents who will form the 44-player league. Jordan Larson plans to play in the league again this season.
Kubik, others were "breaking fingers:” If Stivrins is known for the slide attack, then Husker outside hitter Madi Kubik is known for hitting high shots off the blockers’ hands. And then some of her teammates started doing that, too, during Nebraska’s win against Pittsburgh.
“We kind of settled in a little more and talked about breaking fingers,” Kubik said. “So that was the goal. Not actually breaking them, but kind of.
“But, yeah, we just we were just trusting (setter Nicklin Hames) to put up great balls and using our vision to find the hands and get swings and kills.”
Salute to Coach Osborne: After losing the first set against Pittsburgh, Nebraska turned it up on both offense and defense. Over the final three sets combined, Nebraska had 42 kills, and Pittsburgh 35.
“(Pittsburgh) kind of came back down to earth, and we just kept after them,” Cook said. “Coach (Tom) Osborne would be proud. It was like running the ball, running the ball. We’re not getting yards but we keep running it and pounding and finally you start getting yards and wearing them down. That’s the mindset we had to have.”
Graduation day: Saturday is graduation day for Husker junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, but she’ll be with the team instead of at the Saturday morning ceremony in Lincoln.
Knuckles will earn her bachelor's degree as a marketing major in just three years after joining Nebraska as an early enrollee in January 2019.
And she isn't the only one trading in a graduation cap for tennis shoes Saturday. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey earned her Master's degree in teaching.
In 2017, Nebraska’s Briana Holman graduated on the day Nebraska won the national championship.
