NU volleyball notes: What Nebraska and Wisconsin say about each other; will the match be the most-watched ever?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With respect to the other teams at the Final Four this week — Louisville and Pittsburgh — Saturday’s national championship matchup between Nebraska and Wisconsin is a great one.

These are the top two programs in the best volleyball conference right now: the Big Ten. Wisconsin and its large super-senior class came back determined to win its first national championship.

Nebraska is trying to finish a season that has gone from good to great over the past two weeks by winning its fifth national championship, this time as the No. 10 seed.

And no team has beaten Nebraska as much as the Badgers have over the past five years. Wisconsin has a seven-match winning streak against Nebraska, including two this season. Can Nebraska end the streak in the biggest way possible?

After Nebraska beat Pittsburgh in the national semifinals on Thursday, Cook told the team that now they get another match against their “buddies.”

“There's a tremendous amount of respect between the programs,” Cook said. “And so when I say ‘our buddies,’ in 2019 we played them three times. Last year it got canceled because of COVID. And this year we're playing them three times.