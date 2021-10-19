NU volleyball notes: The Huskers are leading the way in Big Ten play at 8-0, but they know what's ahead

John Cook has made 17 trips through the Big Ten Conference — seven as the head coach at Wisconsin and 10 at Nebraska — so he knows not to get too excited about leading the league standings through just four of the 10 weeks.

The league is too good to feel confident with a small lead. There are 12 matches to go in the league season, and it comes in a league with six teams ranked in the top 15. And Nebraska has yet to face the brunt of the league schedule, including two matches against third-ranked Wisconsin.

Nebraska is in first place in the Big Ten standings at 8-0, one match ahead of Wisconsin and two ahead of a group at 6-2.

You’d rather be in first than 10th, but Cook isn’t getting overly excited about where the Huskers are sitting.

“It’s one match at a time, it’s the Big Ten grind,” said Cook, who has a record of 170-34 in the Big Ten while at Nebraska, with three Big Ten titles. “These guys know how tough this conference is, so you’re just trying to win the next match. You don’t worry about anything else.”

The ninth-ranked Huskers start Week 5 of the Big Ten season by playing at Iowa on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Hawkeyes are one of two teams that have yet to win a Big Ten match.