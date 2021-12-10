NU volleyball notes: Stivrins' serving run drives team's momentum; Kubik says it was 'contagious'

Student section will travel

A few hours before the match a charter airplane with about 145 passengers from Illinois arrived in Austin. That group included the Illinois pep band, athletic department staff, boosters and about 70 members of the Illinois’ spike squad student section.

The spike squad usually travels to one road match each year. But getting offered spots on a special charter plane to Texas was something else.

“It’s amazing to have that support for our athletic department to pay for all of that to have our fans come here,” said Illinois senior serving specialist Kylie Bruder. “I think that’s unmatched support for any volleyball program in the country. It’s great to play in a gym far away from home and have your fans here.”

Watching with the opponent

Before Nebraska’s match, Texas beat Washington in the other regional semifinal. During that match Cook and Chris Tamas sat right next to each other in the press box and were often talking. Tamas coached with Cook at Nebraska for two seasons, and got Cook’s blessing to take the Illinois job in 2017.

“A lot of trash talking,” joked Tamas of what they talked about.