NU volleyball notes: Stivrins' serving run drives team's momentum; Caffey in the zone and more

AUSTIN, Texas — Lauren Stivrins is known for crushing down kills on the slide attack for the Nebraska volleyball team, but it was with serving that she made her mark on Thursday.
During Nebraska’s three-set win against Illinois in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, Stivrins had three ace serves, which matched her total of kills during a rare match when she had just a .000 hitting percentage.
Nebraska blew the first set open in a somewhat unconventional way — a 7-0 serving run by its 6-foot-4 serving, digging, back-row hitting middle blocker (Stivrins). She served two aces in that run, and the fun only ended when Stivrins served just long, ending the run with an 18-9 lead.
“We experience that in practice because she’ll go on serving runs like that against us (during) serve-receive in practice,” Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik said. “So we know that she’s a great server and she can do stuff like that. So I think it was really exciting for us to see her go on a run like that and give us so much energy and momentum. … I think that was contagious with the rest of the group.”
Stivrins’ three aces were a season best but one off her career high. Stivrins’ 17 serving attempts were second-most on the team behind Kenzie Knuckles’ 18.
“I see her do it all the time in practice,” Cook said. “Here’s the deal, when she goes to play international, middles have to serve. So I’ve been telling her you got to become a great server. She is a great server. She’s just got to continue to trust it.”
Caffey 'in the zone:' Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey had 11 kills with a .529 hitting percentage against Illinois. It’s just the second time this season Caffey led or tied for the lead in kills for the Huskers.
Caffey had some more of those oh-my kills that she’s known for. One such kill came on a point when Illinois tried to score on a setter tip. But Keonilei Akana was all over that, dug the shot to setter Nicklin Hames, who got a quick set to Caffey that she blasted back for a kill.
“Kayla was in the zone tonight,” Cook said. “It’s pretty fun to watch.”
Krause’s big match: Nebraska freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Kruase had kills on seven of her first eight attempts of the match. She said she’s trying to play “fearless.”
”It gets to the point when you’re in the Sweet 16, so there is no point to hold back anything, so you just to go all out,” Krause said.
Back in the Elite Eight: Nebraska has advanced to the Elite Eight for a 10th straight season, a remarkable accomplishment.
There have been seasons with injuries, and years when Nebraska wasn’t seeded in the top 10 for the tournament and years with first-year setters, but Nebraska just keeps making it to the Elite Eight.
“It’s a heck of an accomplishment,” Cook said. “It’s hard to get to this point. There are only eight teams practicing (Friday), you know.”
Season sweep: Nebraska beat Illinois three times this season, each by sweep, and the Illini never got more than 21 points over nine sets.
Illinois is a top-10 team in the nation for serving, but wasn't able to make that a difference against Nebraska.
In three matches against Nebraska, the Illini had just seven ace serves and 27 errors. Nebraska in those matches had 17 aces and 15 errors.
”We know Nebraska is a really good passing team, and any team that’s in system is really tough to stop,” said Illinois libero Taylor Kuper. “We pride ourselves on putting a good ball in the court. I think (our serving) has seen better days.”
Student section will travel: A few hours before the match a charter airplane with about 145 passengers from Illinois arrived in Austin. That group included the Illinois pep band, athletic department staff, boosters and about 70 members of the Illinois’ spike squad student section.
The spike squad usually travels to one road match each year. But getting offered spots on a special charter plane to Texas was something else.
“It’s amazing to have that support for our athletic department to pay for all of that to have our fans come here,” Illinois senior serving specialist Kylie Bruder said. “I think that’s unmatched support for any volleyball program in the country. It’s great to play in a gym far away from home and have your fans here.”
Watching with the foe: Before Nebraska’s match, Texas beat Washington in the other regional semifinal. During that match Cook and Chris Tamas sat right next to each other in the press box and were often talking. Tamas coached with Cook at Nebraska for two seasons, and got Cook’s blessing to take the Illinois job in 2017.
“A lot of trash talking,” joked Tamas of what they talked about.
“I have a lot of respect for John. I worked for him for a couple of years. I learned a lot about not just coaching, but how to run a program. We enjoy each other's company and we just talked about all sorts of things — grandkids, and kids and not just about volleyball. It’s good to have that camaraderie in another coach.”
Cook improved his record to 31-4 when coaching against one of his former assistants.
