NU volleyball notes: Stivrins' serving run drives team's momentum; Caffey in the zone and more

“I see her do it all the time in practice,” Cook said. “Here’s the deal, when she goes to play international, middles have to serve. So I’ve been telling her you got to become a great server. She is a great server. She’s just got to continue to trust it.”

Caffey 'in the zone:' Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey had 11 kills with a .529 hitting percentage against Illinois. It’s just the second time this season Caffey led or tied for the lead in kills for the Huskers.

Caffey had some more of those oh-my kills that she’s known for. One such kill came on a point when Illinois tried to score on a setter tip. But Keonilei Akana was all over that, dug the shot to setter Nicklin Hames, who got a quick set to Caffey that she blasted back for a kill.

“Kayla was in the zone tonight,” Cook said. “It’s pretty fun to watch.”

Krause’s big match: Nebraska freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Kruase had kills on seven of her first eight attempts of the match. She said she’s trying to play “fearless.”

”It gets to the point when you’re in the Sweet 16, so there is no point to hold back anything, so you just to go all out,” Krause said.