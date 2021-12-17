NU volleyball notes: Stivrins' all-around play shines again; Busboom Kelly receives top coaching award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lauren Stivirns, middle blocker?

No, Lauren Stivrins, volleyball player.

In a career with so many good matches, the Husker senior had another on Thursday night to help Nebraska beat Pittsburgh 3-1 in the national semifinals at Nationwide Arena.

She finished with nine kills. Stivrins didn’t hit out or get blocked over 17 attempts to finish with a .529 hitting percentage.

And she was a weapon again with her serving.

The third set was back-and-forth most of the way, until it wasn’t. That’s because Stivrins served a 6-0 run. That’s about the time Nebraska went from an 18-17 deficit to a 23-18 lead. Stivrins served an ace early in that run, and even helped her own cause with a rare back-row kill. Soon, Nebraska had a 2-1 match lead.

When that serving run reached two, and then three, Stivrins wasn’t thinking about it much.

“I think at that point everyone on our team was kind of flowing,” Stivrins said. “When you're in that kind of state of mind you just don't really have much going on up here. It just kind of happens.