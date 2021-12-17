NU volleyball notes: Stivrins' all-around play shines again; Busboom Kelly receives top coaching award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lauren Stivirns, middle blocker?
No, Lauren Stivrins, volleyball player.
In a career with so many good matches, the Husker senior had another on Thursday night to help Nebraska beat Pittsburgh 3-1 in the national semifinals at Nationwide Arena.
She finished with nine kills. Stivrins didn’t hit out or get blocked over 17 attempts to finish with a .529 hitting percentage.
And she was a weapon again with her serving.
The third set was back-and-forth most of the way, until it wasn’t. That’s because Stivrins served a 6-0 run. That’s about the time Nebraska went from an 18-17 deficit to a 23-18 lead. Stivrins served an ace early in that run, and even helped her own cause with a rare back-row kill. Soon, Nebraska had a 2-1 match lead.
When that serving run reached two, and then three, Stivrins wasn’t thinking about it much.
“I think at that point everyone on our team was kind of flowing,” Stivrins said. “When you're in that kind of state of mind you just don't really have much going on up here. It just kind of happens.
“I just looked over and got the serving zone and then just hit it. And there wasn't much thought going into it. I knew that my team was going to figure it out once I got it over. So all I had to do was get it over.”
Cook wasn’t surprised to see Stivrins have another great match, and show that she can do all of the skills.
Many coaches think Stivrins could be a great pro beach volleyball player, where she’d have to do it all.
“(Stivrins) loves big matches, and she’s had a history of playing great in big matches,” Cook said. “Remember, she’s been our No. 1 beach (volleyball) team for the last couple of years. So she can play volleyball.”
Busboom Kelly gets national award: Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly was named the AVCA national coach of the year Thursday, just a few hours before leading the Cardinals into the national semifinals for the first time.
Busboom is a former Nebraska player and assistant coach from Cortland.
She led the Cardinals to a perfect regular season with a 28-0 record and second consecutive outright ACC championship. She is the first female volleyball coach to achieve a perfect regular-season record. Louisville became the first undefeated regular-season team since 2013, when Missouri finished its regular season at 34-0.
Busboom Kelly got a big ovation from Nebraska fans when she was introduced before Louisville's match.
"I always hoped to coach a team that really understood what it took to be in this position and the hard work," Busboom Kelly said after a five-set loss to Wisconsin on Thursday. "But more importantly, it's just been really amazing to see this team not only work hard but do it the right way and have fun and inspire a community and the university to love this program."
Illness made way through Huskers: Nebraska coach John Cook wonders if Nebraska’s slow start during its match against Pittsburgh may be due to some sick players that meant the Huskers didn’t have a great week of practice leading up to the match.
Cook thought the Huskers were “sluggish” to start the match.
“We had several people out all week in practice from being sick,” Cook said. “We didn’t have a full group to train until really (Wednesday). Half of them can’t talk, and they’re coughing all of the time. We had three players that missed three days.”
Clothing with a message: The Nebraska players arrived at Nationwide Arena during the third set of the Wisconsin-Louisville match.
The group get a standing ovation from many of the Nebraska fans as they took seats behind the Louisville pep band.
The players wore sweatshirts that said, “The journey makes the story better.”
Nebraska reached the Final Four as the No. 10 seed. The Huskers are the first double-digit seed to reach an NCAA semifinal since BYU in 2014.
NU's Evans earns Elite 90 honor: Husker sophomore setter Anni Evans was named a recipient of the Elite 90 Award for the NCAA Division I championship.
Evans, a Waverly graduate, carries a 3.97 grade-point average. She was honored during Thursday Final Four match.
Evans' Elite 90 recognition is the third in Nebraska volleyball history, as she joins two-time winner Sydney Townsend (2016, 2017).
Worth quoting: “It’s bigger than I thought, this volleyball scene,” said an Uber driver in Columbus on Thursday afternoon. There was a good crowd for Thursday’s matches, and Saturday’s championship match is expected to be close to a sellout.