NU volleyball notes: Nicklin Hames’ value, and a chance for a record crowd in Omaha

Nicklin Hames wasn’t in her normal spot at setter when the Nebraska volleyball team began its season with three matches last week, but her value to the team remains high.

After four years as the starter, Hames has moved to defensive specialist for her super-senior season, which opened the door for sophomore Kennedi Orr to be Nebraska's setter.

That plan became even more important after defensive specialist Keonilei Akana transferred last spring, so her strong play in serving and floor defense needed to be replaced.

For the Huskers to maintain or improve their great defense from last season, they needed another good defensive specialist, or a second outside hitter capable of playing back-row defense at a high level.

Hames showed she was ready for the new role, just as coach John Cook expected from one of Nebraska’s best defensive players ever at the setter position. Hames' 31 digs are second on the team, just behind the 39 libero Lexi Rodriguez has.

Hames is also tied for the team lead with three ace serves, against no serving errors.

After Nebraska’s three-set win against Tulsa, Cook thought about how many points Hames won for the Huskers.

“Setting, digging, serving, passing,” Cook said. “Even though she’s in there only half of the time.”

And Nebraska’s other defensive specialist, senior Kenzie Knuckles, was the MVP of Nebraska’s win against Pepperdine, according to Cook.

“Her energy, her mindset, her passing, digging, serving, really I think was the difference,” Cook said.

Nebraska’s three opponents last weekend combined to hit just .010, meaning NU leads the nation in opponent hitting percentage.

Orr’s next step: Orr had a good start at setter, setting the Huskers to three sweeps and a .261 hitting percentage.

Now Cook is looking for more consistency from her setting.

“It’s consistent tempo, consistent location,” he said. “For a setter, she was a little inconsistent this past weekend.”

Waverly connection: During the win against Tulsa, Nebraska’s setter (Anni Evans) and leader in kills (Whitney Lauenstein) were both from Waverly.

“Coach (Cook) makes so many Waverly jokes during practice,” Evans said. “But it’s so fun, and we played together for so long that it really feels comfortable with her.”

And freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick gives the Huskers three players from Waverly.

Back in action: Nebraska hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday at 6 p.m., then has a day off before playing Mississippi on Saturday.

Loyola Marymount went 1-2 its opening weekend in Salt Lake City, losing to No. 22 Utah (3-0) and No. 23 Kansas (3-0). The Lions beat Utah Valley (3-0).

Free admission: Tickets to a Husker match at the Devaney Sports Center are hard to get, but there’s free admission to Friday’s match between Mississippi and Loyola Marymount at 6 p.m. It’s your best chance to sit really close to the court for a college match.

Mississippi is coached by former Husker Kayla Banwarth and has Superior native Shayla Meyer on the roster.