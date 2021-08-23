NU volleyball notes: Nebraska survives first injury scare of season, but where does it turn if Hames misses time?

So Nebraska could play some combination that includes Orr, walk-on Anni Evans and Hames.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Cook said. “We’ll see this week. We got to figure it out. It’s who is going to step up, or possibly run a (two-setter offense). We’re going to look at that.”

Cook said Orr has been good during practice.

“She’s a little bit behind, but she’s really talented,” Cook said. “So she’s working her way into it because she hasn’t played in a year.”

Huskers could go deep into bench: Cook isn’t certain what the starting lineup will be, and even when that happens, it’s probably just a starting point.

In the past, after deciding a starting lineup to begin the season, Cook has often stuck with that group for at least a few weeks, even if a player struggled. He wanted the players to settle into the job without being worried about getting taken out of the match.

This season, though, that philosophy may not apply with so many talented players on the roster, including six freshmen.