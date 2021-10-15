NU volleyball notes: Kubik surging during Big Ten portion of season

During the Big Ten season, Kubik ranks second in the league in kills per set (4.39), which is better than some of the big names in the league such as Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Ohio State’s Emily Londot.

The Stivrins slide: Three-time All-American Lauren Stivrins returning to the lineup following back surgery also means the return of one of the best plays in the history of Husker volleyball — the Stivrins slide attack.

“(The slide attack is) probably the most difficult thing to defend in volleyball because the hitter is flying, so you don’t know where to set up the defense and the block because everything is on the move,” Cook said. “So if it’s executed, it’s very, very difficult. And Lauren has every shot in the book, so it makes it even harder.”

Stivrins is hitting .433, which ranks third in the Big Ten.

On a mission: The Huskers were pretty disappointed with how last season went, with six matches being canceled and the Huskers losing in the NCAA Elite Eight.

This year will probably be the last college season for most of Nebraska’s five seniors. So Cook senses the Huskers are “on a mission.”