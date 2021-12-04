NU volleyball notes: Huskers' 'victory lap' tradition returns; Cook's office pool; tight defense

When Kayla Caffey's ninth kill of the night hit the floor, a packed crowd of approximately 8,000 people exploded with joy, cheering a 3-0 Nebraska win against Florida State on Saturday.

Then they greeted the Huskers, who took a "victory lap" around the Devaney Sports Center, slapping hands with fans and celebrating one last home win this season.

The postgame interaction with fans is a tradition for the NU volleyball program that went by the wayside this season in light of COVID-19. Something about not wanting to touch dozens of strangers' hands.

Nicklin Hames called it a "spur of the moment" decision.

"It's always just us giving back to the fans; they support us through everything and through this long season and they've been there," Hames said. "Even though our trainer probably had a little freakout that we were high-fiving.

"We all washed our hands and had hand sanitizer."

For Ally Batenhorst, a freshman, it was her first time mingling with the masses.

"That was cool, I've never done that," she said. "It was fun just to see everyone and interact with them."