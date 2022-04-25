NU volleyball notes: Huskers in go-for-it mode; Caffey's 'soap opera'; in-state walk-on earns scholarship

This will be a go-for-it-season for the Nebraska volleyball team.

As in, the national championship.

It’s almost always that way for the Huskers under coach John Cook, but that always ratchets up a few notches when the NCAA Final Four is in Omaha, as is the case in 2022.

Cook sees that as a great advantage, both in motivating the Huskers during the summer and because of how much the home crowd could help if the Huskers can get to the Final Four.

Twice, in 2006 and 2015, Nebraska won national championships in Omaha.

And Nebraska should have a great team — with probably eight of the nine players who played in the national championship match last season returning.

The Huskers should have two All-American middle blockers: Kayla Caffey and Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord.

Nebraska had four freshmen who played quite a bit last season — libero Lexi Rodriguez and hitters Lindsay Krause, Ally Batenhorst and Whitney Lauenstein — and they could make a jump as sophomores.

It’s possible Nebraska will be ranked No. 1 to start the season. That spot often goes to the defending champion, but Wisconsin graduated three All-Americans (middle blocker Dana Rettke, setter Sydney Hilley and libero Lauren Barnes).

Cook is excited for the season to begin.

“I can’t wait until August,” said Cook after the Huskers finished the spring season with a four-set win in an exhibition match against Kansas on Saturday. “This team is awesome. We have two more players coming (Hord and freshman Maggie Mendelson). They’re just fun to be around; they’re fun to coach. They’re an awesome group. I’m very excited. We got a great schedule, and the Final Four is in Omaha, so we got to go for it.”

All-America outside hitter Madi Kubik is also excited about the season, and she feels like the team has a lot of room to grow.

“Although we have so many returning players, we have not even got close to tapping into our full potential, which is really cool,” Kubik said. “I think I’m just excited to keep being in the gym because I love playing with these people.

“I think this group just really loves each other, and we love playing next to each other, which is really cool.”

Reminder of a goal achieved: Last year, during her third college season, Kubik earned All-America honors for the first time, earning third-team status.

Now, her photo has been added to the display of Nebraska’s nation-leading 50 All-Americans outside the locker room. Her name is also on a wall inside the arena at the Devaney Sports Center.

“It was really powerful,” said Kubik of becoming an All-American. “That’s always been a long-term goal of mine, and to be recognized, it was a really cool experience. It’s unreal seeing my name on the wall. They recently put us up there.”

Evans earns scholarship: After some departures from the program following last season, Nebraska was able to put backup setter Anni Evans from Waverly on scholarship for at least this year. College volleyball teams are limited to 12 scholarships that can’t be split up.

Cook shared the news with Evans and the entire team before one of Nebraska’s spring practices earlier this month.

“It means a lot, and it just shows that plans work out and hard work takes you a long way,” Evans said.

TBA for Caffey: Caffey practiced with the Huskers during the spring, and can keep doing so once the team returns for summer conditioning. But it still hasn’t been finalized for sure that she’ll play for the Huskers in 2022.

Caffey needed to get a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete. She redshirted her first season, missed one full season with a leg injury, and had the COVID season.

There has been dialogue between the NCAA and Nebraska’s compliance department, but Caffey and the Nebraska Athletic Department haven’t finalized if she’ll play in 2022. That’s why Caffey didn’t play during the spring match.

Cook would like Caffey’s status to be resolved by Aug. 1, if not earlier.

“There is just so much involved in this. It’s a soap opera,” Cook said. “We’re going to have to resolve it somehow pretty soon.”

