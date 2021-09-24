NU volleyball notes: Huskers hope 'come to Jesus' moment helps put recent slide away for good

A recent three-match losing streak for the Nebraska volleyball team probably seemed worse to some people than it was.

Each of the losses came against a ranked team — Utah, Stanford and Louisville — and those teams are more experienced than Nebraska, which plays four freshmen. Nebraska (7-3) is still ranked 12th.

But the Nebraska players decided they couldn’t keep doing what they have been during both practice and matches and expect a different result.

In response, the players talked about holding each other accountable.

“I’d say the last three matches, after that we kind of had a 'come to Jesus (moment)' and were like, ‘OK,’” junior outside hitter Madi Kubik said. “We can’t just be like, ‘Hey, it’s a fluke, we’re Nebraska volleyball.’ I think sometimes we get this thought of who we are and what our legacy is. But we haven’t done anything yet. … I think it’s just instilling a fire in us, and instilling accountability. We’re trying to hold each other really accountable.”

In a player-led initiative, they came up with a set of rules to hold each other accountable during practice.