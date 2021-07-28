NU volleyball notes: Huskers' freshmen class earns another high mark; future nonconference matches take shape

The freshmen on the Nebraska volleyball team swept the recruiting class rankings.
Last week, Volleyball Magazine ranked Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class No. 1 in the nation. Prepvolleyball.com also pegged the Huskers for the top spot.
Volleyball Magazine waits to release its rankings several months after signing day because it factors transfers and international players, but Nebraska still had the top spot. The rankings were voted on by a panel of NCAA Division I coaches.
Nebraska’s class includes three in-state players — Lindsay Krause, Whitney Lauenstein and Rylee Gray. They are joined by Kennedi Orr from Minnesota, Ally Batenhorst from Texas and Lexi Rodriguez from Illinois.
Here is what Volleyball Magazine wrote about the class:
“This class is absolutely loaded with talent with three of the top five players as rated by VolleyballMag.com. Lindsay Krause is the No. 1 recruit in the class, while Kennedi Orr is No. 3 and Gatorade national player of the year Ally Batenhorst is No. 4.”
Stanford is No. 2 in the class rankings and Penn State is third. Creighton had the No. 8 recruiting class.
Scheduling agreement with top programs back on: In nonconference action this season Nebraska will play at Stanford on Sept. 14 and host Louisville on Sept. 18.
That’s part of a four-year scheduling agreement that also includes 2020 national champion Kentucky that was scheduled to begin in 2020 but didn’t happen due to COVID-19. In 2022, the Huskers will play Kentucky and Stanford.
Nebraska coach John Cook was a little concerned the series of matches may not happen due to budget concerns caused by the pandemic.
He's excited the series is back on track.
“It’s going to be great,” Cook said. “And it’s one less week I got to worry about scheduling because it’s already mapped out for four years.”
Who’s on the right side?: Nebraska could be trying a few different options at the right-side hitter position this season. Jazz Sweet moved on to pro volleyball, so the Huskers don’t have a left-handed hitter who is a natural at the position.
One of Nebraska’s outside hitters — Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik, Batenhorst or Krause — may end up playing right-side hitter.
Cook said he didn’t know who would train at right side when Nebraska begins practice.
“We’ll probably be rotating people through there to see who can play on the right,” Cook said. “It might depend on what happens with (injured senior Lauren Stivrins).”
New AD has respect for volleyball program: One the day he was introduced as Nebraska’s athletic director Trev Alberts said he had great respect for the volleyball program and Cook, who has won four national championships with the Huskers.
“John has proven for a long time that he understands what it takes,” Alberts said. “But people often forget that it is way harder to stay at the top than it is to get to the top. So you have an incredible amount of appreciation for John. So we’ll do what we can to help ensure that the volleyball program has what they need, and John needs, to make sure that they’re competing at a real high level.
“It’s extraordinary what our volleyball program here has done. It is literally the north star for volleyball nationally, and our fans have helped make that a reality.”
Huskers on junior national team: Batenhorst, Krause and Rodriguez recently played for the U.S. junior national team that finished fifth at the FIVB U20 World Championship.
Sometimes Nebraska players have declined chances to play on some of the various U.S. summer teams and focus on summer school and training instead.
“It’s the world championship,” Cook said. “They had to try out and make it, but that’s a once in a lifetime deal."
The players were still in summer school through online classes.
Briefly
* Nebraska will have its first official practice on Aug. 9.
* Kubik has been slowed by an ankle injury this summer but should be ready when practice begins. Orr (knee) may also be able to train.
