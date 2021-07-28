NU volleyball notes: Huskers' freshmen class earns another high mark; future nonconference matches take shape

“John has proven for a long time that he understands what it takes,” Alberts said. “But people often forget that it is way harder to stay at the top than it is to get to the top. So you have an incredible amount of appreciation for John. So we’ll do what we can to help ensure that the volleyball program has what they need, and John needs, to make sure that they’re competing at a real high level.

“It’s extraordinary what our volleyball program here has done. It is literally the north star for volleyball nationally, and our fans have helped make that a reality.”

Huskers on junior national team: Batenhorst, Krause and Rodriguez recently played for the U.S. junior national team that finished fifth at the FIVB U20 World Championship.

Sometimes Nebraska players have declined chances to play on some of the various U.S. summer teams and focus on summer school and training instead.

“It’s the world championship,” Cook said. “They had to try out and make it, but that’s a once in a lifetime deal."

The players were still in summer school through online classes.

Briefly

* Nebraska will have its first official practice on Aug. 9.