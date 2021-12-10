NU volleyball notes: Huskers 'fired up' to play Texas in front of Horns-dominate crowd; NU in a better place for rematch, Cook says

Texas had eight aces in the spring meeting. Cook wouldn’t say if it’s more critical when playing Texas to be great in serving or in serve receive.

“We have to be great in both,” he said. “We got to get (setter Nicklin Hames) in a good position so she can get a lot of one-on-ones. Texas is pretty good when they’re in system and the ball goes right to the setter. So serving will be really, really important for us. It just allows us to have more of an advantage with our block and defense if we can serve them tough. But we’re going to have to side-out because they’re a great side-out team.”

Texas (27-1) leads the nation in hitting percentage (.347) and is second in aces (2.23 per set).

Nebraska is the underdog on paper, but the Huskers are just striving to play a great match.

“Obviously we’re going to scout them and worry about them, but just worry about the things that we can do and focus on each other and not really caring about what the rankings are,” outside hitter Madi Kubik said.

Back in the Elite Eight: Nebraska has advanced to the Elite Eight for a 10th straight season, a remarkable accomplishment.