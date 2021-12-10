NU volleyball notes: Huskers 'fired up' to play Texas in front of Horns-dominate crowd; NU in a better place for rematch, Cook says

AUSTIN, Texas — What’s it like to play a volleyball match at Texas’ historic Gregory Gymnasium?
Well, when it gets rolling it can be a rollicking affair. It’s a mix of a dance party with a courtside DJ and a salute-to-Texas concert, with the pep band playing all the Texas-themed songs.
During Texas’ match against Washington in the NCAA Tournament, the Texas fans stood for long stretches of the match.
And when Texas — with a star-studded team and the energy from the crowd — gains momentum, it can be daunting to try to steal it back. That’s what Washington experienced on Thursday during a five-set loss against Texas. The 15th-seeded Huskies looked on the verge of pulling an upset. Then Texas finally got the momentum at the end of the third set and never gave it up.
It’s that scene and team that Nebraska will try to quiet during an NCAA Elite Eight match on Saturday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner heads to Columbus, Ohio, for the Final Four next week.
Texas star Logan Eggleston can appreciate how hard it must be to be the opponent at Gregory Gymnasium, an old building similar to the NU Coliseum where the 4,500 fans can feel like they’re right on top of you.
“It’s really hard to be down against us and try to come back,” Eggleston said.
Gregory Gymnasium is one of those top-10 volleyball gyms you want to go to for a match, a list that also includes Nebraska, Hawaii, Wisconsin, Penn State and Stanford.
Nebraska coach John Cook remembers the many great battles Nebraska had in this building when both teams were in the Big 12.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Cook said. “They got a great crowd and they got this DJ thing going now, which I think makes it a lot of fun. It’s a fun place to play, so I’m not worried about our team being intimidated. We’ve been in crowds in the Big Ten. I think it’s fun to play, and Texas is a fun team to play. We’ll be fired up and I think embrace the crowd. I think we play better with big crowds.”
Elite Eight rematch: Nebraska and Texas are playing in the Elite Eight for the second season in a row. Texas beat Nebraska in four sets in the NCAA bubble in Omaha last spring.
Texas’ roster is almost the same as last spring, while Nebraska is playing three freshmen.
Cook thinks the Huskers are better equipped to beat Texas this season.
“I think we’re a better team than we were last year, yeah,” Cook said. “I just think our serve, block and defense is better. We just play better as a team, and play with more trust. We serve and pass better. We’ve played at a higher level this year, and we’re certainly much more battle tested going into a match like this than we were last year.”
Texas had eight aces in the spring meeting. Cook wouldn’t say if it’s more critical when playing Texas to be great in serving or in serve receive.
“We have to be great in both,” he said. “We got to get (setter Nicklin Hames) in a good position so she can get a lot of one-on-ones. Texas is pretty good when they’re in system and the ball goes right to the setter. So serving will be really, really important for us. It just allows us to have more of an advantage with our block and defense if we can serve them tough. But we’re going to have to side-out because they’re a great side-out team.”
Texas (27-1) leads the nation in hitting percentage (.347) and is second in aces (2.23 per set).
Nebraska is the underdog on paper, but the Huskers are just striving to play a great match.
“Obviously we’re going to scout them and worry about them, but just worry about the things that we can do and focus on each other and not really caring about what the rankings are,” outside hitter Madi Kubik said.
Back in the Elite Eight: Nebraska has advanced to the Elite Eight for a 10th straight season, a remarkable accomplishment.
There have been seasons with injuries, and years when Nebraska wasn’t seeded in the top 10 for the tournament and years with first-year setters, but Nebraska just keeps making it to the Elite Eight.
“It’s a heck of an accomplishment,” Cook said. “It’s hard to get to this point. There are only eight teams practicing (Friday), you know.”
Watching with the opponent: Before Nebraska’s three-set win against Illinois on Thursday, Texas beat Washington in the other regional semifinal. During that match, Cook and Illinois coach Chris Tamas sat right next to each other in the press box and were often talking. Tamas coached with Cook at Nebraska for two seasons, and got Cook’s blessing to take the Illinois job in 2017.
“A lot of trash-talking,” joked Tamas of what they talked about.
“I have a lot of respect for John. I worked for him for a couple of years. I learned a lot about not just coaching, but how to run a program. We enjoy each other's company and we just talked about all sorts of things — grandkids and kids and not just about volleyball. It’s good to have that camaraderie in another coach.”
Cook improved his record to 31-4 when coaching against one of his former assistants.
Another milestone: Cook is now 80-17 in the NCAA Tournament as Nebraska's coach. With his 80th NCAA Tournament win on Thursday, Cook joined Penn State's Russ Rose as the only coaches to lead one program to 80 postseason victories.