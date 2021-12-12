NU volleyball notes: Husker freshmen step up, and why Cook calls this one of the satisfying wins of his career

AUSTIN, Texas — Sports, right?
Nebraska volleyball players Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause have each had their struggles this season. They’ve each been benched for making too many hitting errors.
But in the biggest match of the season the two freshmen sure didn’t play like that. They were difference-makers in Nebraska’s 3-1 win against Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight on Saturday night.
Batenhorst had 15 kills, which tied her season high. She had a .406 hitting percentage, her second-best of the season.
Krause had 13 kills, her third-most of the season. Her .500 hitting percentage tied for her season best.
Batenhorst and Krause combined for eight kills on eight attempts to start the match as Nebraska raced to a 20-13 lead. That was big, because Madi Kubik had a slower start.
After so many matches when Kubik carried the Husker offense, it was the freshmen who helped make sure Texas didn’t get the momentum early in the match.
Nebraska coach John Cook wasn’t surprised Batenhorst had a big match.
“She was matched up on their setter all night,” Cook said. “We told her, ‘You’re going to be matched up on her so you got to make them pay.’”
Cook is impressed with how Kruse has improved during the season. Krause got several kills with shots off the blockers’ hands, just like Kubik does exceptionally well.
“(Krause) plays fearless,” Cook said. “She was going against physical blockers all night. She’s a very smart player. She learns, she studies video and she’s able to take what we need to do and execute.”
Batenhorst said the team has been working hard to improve and is being led by great leaders.
Now the freshmen are going to experience a Final Four early in their careers.
“Our class committed super early,” Batenhorst said. “I think we always dreamed of it, and now that we’re here it's just unreal. I don’t even know how to handle this right now.”
Go inside the film room with John Cook to study what makes NU’s back-row defense elite (and some setting and hitting, too)
Batenhorst grew up in Houston, about 2 ½ hours away from Austin. She had several friends and former teammates who made the trip to watch, as well as family members from Texas and Nebraska.
Years ago she made a recruiting visit to Texas. She had played against some of the Texas players in high school.
“I’ve played against some of those girls in high school,” Batenhorst said. “They’re really talented. It was a tough matchup and we fought through it."
Nebraska’s third freshman starter, libero Lexi Rodriguez, had 20 digs, including digging Texas stars Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields right away in the first set.
Great scene for college volleyball: There was a crowd of 5,080 at Gregory Gymnasium, and it got loud during the match and during timeouts when Texas had it rolling a few times.
“It was just a lot of fun to play in,” Cook said. “It’s great for college volleyball to have atmospheres like this. I want to get a DJ for Devaney, where we play, because that place was rocking.”
The Nebraska players got booed during introductions. But that was just fine, Lauren Stivrins said.
“We were pumped to play in front of a big crowd,” Stivrins said. “It’s what we’re used to, and what we love. And if they’re rooting against us, then so be it. It just fuels our fire even more. It was a great atmosphere and we love playing here.”
Huskers win serve and serve-receive: Nebraska had nine ace serves and eight errors. Texas had six aces and 14 errors, including some costly ones late in sets.
“Our serving was great,” Cook said. “We pressured them all night. We had to.”
All-tourney team: Husker setter Nicklin Hames was named the regionals most outstanding player. The other players chosen to the all-tournament team were Nebraska’s Krause and Kubik; Texas’ Eggleston, Fields and Brionne Butler; and Washington's Samantha Drechsel.
Emotional coach: Cook said it was one of the most satisfying wins of his career, because of how good Texas was and because Nebraska’s season wasn’t looking that great for a while.
Cook got a little emotional in the locker room, Hames said.
But maybe the coach just didn’t want anyone to cry alone.
“(Rodriguez) was crying,” Cook said.