NU volleyball notes: Husker freshmen step up, and why Cook calls this one of the satisfying wins of his career

Cook is impressed with how Kruse has improved during the season. Krause got several kills with shots off the blockers’ hands, just like Kubik does exceptionally well.

“(Krause) plays fearless,” Cook said. “She was going against physical blockers all night. She’s a very smart player. She learns, she studies video and she’s able to take what we need to do and execute.”

Batenhorst said the team has been working hard to improve and is being led by great leaders.

Now the freshmen are going to experience a Final Four early in their careers.

“Our class committed super early,” Batenhorst said. “I think we always dreamed of it, and now that we’re here it's just unreal. I don’t even know how to handle this right now.”

Batenhorst grew up in Houston, about 2 ½ hours away from Austin. She had several friends and former teammates who made the trip to watch, as well as family members from Texas and Nebraska.

Years ago she made a recruiting visit to Texas. She had played against some of the Texas players in high school.