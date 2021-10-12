NU volleyball notes: Early injury to Hames threw a 'wrench' into Nebraska's offense; Caffey update; short turnaround

"Her (Hames) getting hurt in the Red-White (scrimmage) threw a wrench into everything and really slowed us down," Cook said Tuesday. "We got three new hitters for her, so it's just taken time to develop that."

The grind of the season: After a weekend out east, the Huskers waste little time returning to action. When Nebraska takes the court at 8 p.m. Wednesday to host Indiana at the Devaney Sports Center, less than 80 hours will have passed since the Huskers closed out Rutgers on Sunday after beating Penn State on Friday.

"It's a grind," Cook said. "We just talk about recovery and getting sleep. I'm concerned tomorrow night about how much gas is in the tank emotionally. Physically, they're fine, it's emotionally. That was a long trip."

Caffey not at practice: Nebraska starting Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey did not play Sunday due to illness, but she was in attendance after receiving a negative COVID-19 test.

Cook said she did not practice Tuesday and didn't have an update on her availability Wednesday or moving forward.

Callie Schwarzenbach stepped in for Caffey on Sunday and had five kills on .444 hitting.