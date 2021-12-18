NU volleyball notes: Defense shines for Huskers and Badgers; Cook makes challenges count; another big crowd sees NU

Saturday's NCAA national championship match pitting No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 10 Nebraska featured one of the nation's top offensive teams (the Badgers) and one of the nation's top defensive teams (Nebraska).

It was defense that took over the match.

Nebraska recorded a whopping 93 digs — Wisconsin had 79 — in the five-set loss to the Badgers at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Keonilei Akana had a team-high 24 digs and Nicklin Hames had 23 for NU. Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes had 31 digs.

Wisconsin, however, had a huge advantage in blocks (24-10).

"I felt like it was a heavyweight fight going back and forth, back and forth," NU coach John Cook said. "They would make a big play, and then we'd make a big play. You saw two exceptional defensive teams, two exceptional serving teams. And those are the strengths of both of these teams."

One of the biggest defensive highlights came off the arm of Akana, who made a diving attempt toward the out-of-bounds area to save a ball that was then set to freshman Ally Batenhorst for a kill to win the fourth set and send the match to five.