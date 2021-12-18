NU volleyball notes: Defense shines for Huskers and Badgers; Cook makes challenges count; another big crowd sees NU

Saturday's NCAA national championship match pitting No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 10 Nebraska featured one of the nation's top offensive teams (the Badgers) and one of the nation's top defensive teams (Nebraska).
It was defense that took over the match.
Nebraska recorded a whopping 93 digs — Wisconsin had 79 — in the five-set loss to the Badgers at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Keonilei Akana had a team-high 24 digs and Nicklin Hames had 23 for NU. Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes had 31 digs.
Wisconsin, however, had a huge advantage in blocks (24-10).
"I felt like it was a heavyweight fight going back and forth, back and forth," NU coach John Cook said. "They would make a big play, and then we'd make a big play. You saw two exceptional defensive teams, two exceptional serving teams. And those are the strengths of both of these teams."
One of the biggest defensive highlights came off the arm of Akana, who made a diving attempt toward the out-of-bounds area to save a ball that was then set to freshman Ally Batenhorst for a kill to win the fourth set and send the match to five.
"For Ally, as a freshman, to take that swing, I think that just shows you how much growth that they've had," senior setter Nicklin Hames said. "That was a big-time swing. It was an out-of-system set and it was off, but she went for it. That just talks to our mindset this whole tournament and how (Akana) dove for that dig. It wasn't an easy dig and it really shows how hard our team really played tonight."
Winning the challenges: Cook's challenge game was on point during Saturday's match.
The biggest green-card challenge from the Husker coach came late in the match. Madi Kubik hit a ball out to temporarily give Wisconsin a 15-11 win and a national title.
But Cook still had a challenge card left and used it. The officials reversed the call, which made the score 14-12. Dana Rettke delivered a kill on the next rally to seal it for good for Wisconsin.
"I think we knew there was a touch," Hames said. "We just didn't know if the ref was going to see it. But we were talking, 'OK, we're going to keep going at it, keep believing. We're not going to quit right now no matter what the score is.'"
Cook was 3-for-4 on challenges in Saturday's match.
Winning the deuces: Three sets were decided by two points, including a late back-and-forth 31-29 second set won by the Badgers, which got them back in the match.
NU was up 13-7 in the second set before the Badgers clawed their way back.
"You can see, look at this, three deuce games — 31-29, 25-23, 23-25 … that's what a national championship should be," Cook said. "And we had our chances. So did Wisconsin, they converted a couple more than we did.
"You've got to give them credit. It's not like we lost those — they had to earn them. We didn't give them away. It was great volleyball. They executed and found ways to win those points."
Rettke, who had back-to-back blocks to win the second set for Wisconsin, called the set "an epic battle."
"And we know we perform well in those moments," said Rettke, who had 11 kills and a match-high 13 blocks. "We know when the game's on the line, people really step up to the plate, doesn't matter what position or how old you are. That's something that's very special about our team."
Record crowd: The announced crowd for Saturday's championship match was 18,755, making it the largest crowd to watch an NCAA volleyball final.
The previous record was 18,576 in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2017. That came in front of a pro-Nebraska crowd as the Huskers beat Florida in four sets.
The Huskers have now been involved in the seven largest volleyball crowds in NCAA history and 10 of the top 11.
Going five: The Huskers and Badgers were meeting each other in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time. NU won the first three matchups, including 3-2 in the 2000 national championship match — Cook's first season as NU's head coach.
Wisconsin won 3-0 in the Madison Regional final in 2019.
