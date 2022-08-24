NU volleyball notes: Captains Kubik, Knuckles share bond; Hames sisters to face off Saturday

Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles entered the Nebraska volleyball program together when they still could have been in high school, and now in what could be their final season with the Huskers, they’re serving as team captains.

Earlier this week, the Huskers announced that Kubik, Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez will be the captains when No. 1 Nebraska opens its season Friday.

Kubik and Knuckles both graduated from high school early to train with the Huskers in the spring of 2019. Then they started as freshmen and have played big roles for the Huskers for three seasons.

They’re also the only two left from their recruiting class, with Riley Zuhn, Fallon Stutheit, Emma Gabel and Nicole Drewnick transferring or retiring over the past three years.

Kubik said it’s been special for her and Knuckles to progress through the program together.

“Her and I have really bonded over being teammates, and now this,” Kubik said. “And always being roommates, too, so it’s really special.”

Being a captain at Nebraska isn’t ceremonial. NU coach John Cook expects a lot from the captains, both in working with the coaches and setting the tone for the entire team.

“It’s very challenging to be a leader at this program, and to have a lot of responsibility, so I’m really excited for that challenge and I’m excited to do it with Kenzie and Lexi because they’re awesome and great leaders,” Kubik said.

The players found out they had been chosen as captains when they had a plaque on their locker Monday that said “captain.”

Cook says it’s a huge honor when your peers choose you to lead them.

“I saw (the Nebraska football team) made a really big deal about it, and I saw Garrett Nelson said it brought tears to his eyes,” Cook said. “That’s how it should feel, because it’s one of the greatest honors you can get.”

Hames sisters set to meet: Sisters Nicklin and Kayleigh Hames will play against each other Saturday when Nebraska takes on Pepperdine. Nicklin Hames is a super-senior for the Huskers, and her younger sister is a senior defensive specialist for Pepperdine.

This is the first time they’ve played against each other in a college match. Pepperdine fell one match short of playing Nebraska at the NCAA Tournament bubble in Omaha in 2021.

Pepperdine was also scheduled to play Nebraska a few years ago but that match was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We don’t get to see each other basically the whole year, so to have one year where all of my family can be here and watch both of us, that’s huge,” Nicklin Hames said.

Last season, Pepperdine went 22-6 and played in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Their parents, younger brother and many others will make the trip to Lincoln.

“I have a huge family, so they’re all coming into town,” Nicklin Hames said.

After being Nebraska’s starting setter for four seasons, she will begin this season playing defensive specialist while sophomore Kennedi Orr takes over as starting setter.

“It’s a challenge, but I’m really enjoying it,” Hames said of the position change. “Especially (because) I’m going to be a coach, so if I have to ask a player to one day change positions I can tell them I did the same thing. It’s been hard, but I’m really enjoy the process.”