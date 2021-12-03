NU volleyball notes: Campbell coach grateful for chance to play in front of NU fans; Schwarzenbach receives 'great' reception

Coach Greg Goral has built the Campbell program from the ground up, and looking at the Big South Tournament championship trophy, the latest addition to his office, brings a smile to his face every time he sees it.
The Camels coach also was happy to see his team land in the Lincoln Regional even though he knew it’d be a monumental challenge playing a powerhouse program like Nebraska.
“I said it a couple times to people on radio and TV, if we’re going to go somewhere for our first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than somewhere where they truly appreciate volleyball,” the coach said after his team’s 25-14, 24-14, 25-17 loss to the Huskers on Friday in the opening round at the Devaney Sports Center. “And to have 7,000 fans cheering when you do something well, regardless of the team, is a great feeling.”
In simple terms, it was awesome, Campbell’s Chloe Cook said of playing in a great tournament atmosphere that featured more than 7,800 fans
The sophomore recalls watching Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins on television when she was in the eighth grade and looking up to them.
“And now you’re staring at them across the net and it’s just a really cool experience to play volleyball along well-respected players,” the Texas native said.
Cheers for Schwarzenbach: After beginning the season as a starter, NU’s Callie Schwarzenbach saw her playing time limited over the last half of the season after the return of Lauren Stivrins. The 6-foot-5 middle blocker has appeared in only four matches since Oct. 13.
But when she entered the game in the third set Friday, Schwarzenbach received the largest cheer of the night. Well, maybe it was the second. Her sliding kill two rallies later maybe drew a louder reaction.
It was a warm reception for a player that has contributed in each of her four seasons at NU, no matter her role.
Nebraska coach John Cook called the fans’ reaction to Schwarzenbach great.
“They’re very passionate and they’re also very educated about what’s going on,” Cook said. “It’s great to see them support all of our players.
"Volleyball here is a state treasure, and our fans appreciate it and I know it means a lot to our players.”
High risk, high reward with Stivrins: After not attempting a serve in her first eight matches, Stivrins began giving the Huskers another arm behind the service line, though doing so in a limited role.
Cook turned to the senior middle specialist again against Campbell, and it resulted in an ace.
Stivrins has 12 services aces this season and four aces, but Cook likes what she can offer as a server.
“She’s a great server,” he said. “She serves at an angle and it makes it hard. She does good in practice, she gets to serve, as simple as that.”
Rodriguez sets record: Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high 10 digs against Campbell, giving her 452 for the season, which is a school freshman record.
The previous record of 444 was held by teammate Kenzie Knuckles in 2019. Rodriguez was named Big Ten defensive player of the year earlier in the week.
Noles ready for bigger crowd: As Florida State played Kansas State on Friday, Nebraska fans began to fill the seats at the Devaney Sports Center.
The arena was about 30% full when the Seminoles wrapped up a sweep of the Wildcats to advance to Saturday's 7 p.m. match against NU.
The Seminoles are well aware it will be a bit fuller Saturday, and they're looking forward to the challenge.
"It definitely was really a wonderful experience playing in this gym," FSU setter Lilly Tessier said. "We love having fans and we have a good fan base, so we're looking forward to (Saturday) and just continuing that success."
By the numbers
34-1: Nebraska improved to 34-1 in first-round NCAA matches, including a streak of 32 wins that began in 1984.
76-7: Nebraska's record in home NCAA Tournament matches, including 21-2 at the Devaney Sports Center.
153: All-time NCAA Tournament matches for the Huskers. Only Stanford (163) has played more.
1: All-time NCAA Tournament matches for Campbell.
