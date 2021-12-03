NU volleyball notes: Campbell coach grateful for chance to play in front of NU fans; Schwarzenbach receives 'great' reception

Coach Greg Goral has built the Campbell program from the ground up, and looking at the Big South Tournament championship trophy, the latest addition to his office, brings a smile to his face every time he sees it.

The Camels coach also was happy to see his team land in the Lincoln Regional even though he knew it’d be a monumental challenge playing a powerhouse program like Nebraska.

“I said it a couple times to people on radio and TV, if we’re going to go somewhere for our first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than somewhere where they truly appreciate volleyball,” the coach said after his team’s 25-14, 24-14, 25-17 loss to the Huskers on Friday in the opening round at the Devaney Sports Center. “And to have 7,000 fans cheering when you do something well, regardless of the team, is a great feeling.”

In simple terms, it was awesome, Campbell’s Chloe Cook said of playing in a great tournament atmosphere that featured more than 7,800 fans

The sophomore recalls watching Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins on television when she was in the eighth grade and looking up to them.