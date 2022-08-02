NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames

CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team.

And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches.

Orr will be going into her third season at Nebraska — she graduated early from high school and spent time around the team during the 2021 spring season; last season, she was Hames' backup.

When last season ended, NU coach John Cook said Orr would get her shot in 2022, but Hames was the setter during Nebraska’s spring match. Orr has had a few knee injuries, and the staff was being cautious.

If all goes according to plan, Orr will win the starting setter job — and excel at it. Then Hames, playing in a super-senior season while also getting something of an internship for her goal of being a college coach, will be a defensive specialist.

“The best case (scenario) is Kennedi is the starting setter, and Nicklin goes into a defensive specialist role — or serving, passing, defensive role,” Cook said Monday at Big Ten media days. “(Nicklin is) as good a defensive player as I’ve ever had at Nebraska, so we could really take advantage of her there.”

As a high school player, Orr was an obvious standout with her setting skills at a Nebraska camp. She also played with the United States junior national team and was the No. 1 overall recruit in her class.

“It’s Kennedi’s time for her now,” Cook said. “We recruited her to come here. At the time there was no COVID. And Nicklin has accepted that. So Kennedi is going to get her shot.”

Cook says Nebraska's strength and conditioning staff has reported to him that Orr's knee is OK this summer.

“She’s made it through all of the workouts, worked camps, everything,” Cook said. “She’s worked hard, and we've got to keep our fingers crossed.”

Nebraska senior Madi Kubik has known Orr for many years as they both grew up in the same region playing club volleyball in Minnesota (Orr) and Iowa (Kubik).

“She’s a stud,” Kubik said. “I played against her in club my entire club career. She just goes and runs her offense and puts her hitters in good positions. She’s a great blocker. I’m really excited to see what she’s going to do this fall, and these next couple of weeks when we get into two-a-days. She’s a little stud.”

The plan is for Hames to still practice with the setters, who often start drills before the rest of the team. But when it comes time to go 6-on-6, Orr will be the No. 1 setter and Hames will be playing defense.

Hames could shift into the defensive specialist position like Keonilei Akana played last season (she’s since transferred to Texas).

“But she’s going to have to prove it,” Cook said. “I know she’s been working on passing, and that’s the most important thing. But I’ve never had a setter that wasn’t a great passer.”

Kubik and Cook open up: Nebraska was one of the seven teams featured Monday at the media event, which concluded Tuesday.

The teams moved through rotations — interviews with Big Ten Network, ESPN, SiriusXM radio, NCAA.com and a news conference.

Cook said the most interesting part of the day was an interview he and Kubik did with BTN's Emily Ehman. Cook said the interview resembled the TV show “The Bachelor.”

“So I had to say what I appreciate about Madi as a player,” Cook said. “And it took off from there and got into some heavy, deep questions. Both of us got a little emotional. It was a very powerful moment. Madi and I are just looking at each other and answering these questions while they were filming it. That was probably the highlight for me, because I said some great things about Madi, and she said some great things about me and there was an emotional connection.”

So, what did Cook say about Kubik, a 2021 third-team All-American and projected four-year Husker starter?

“I talked about her being a six-rotation player, and that’s a lost art,” Cook said. “They all just want the big hitters, and she does everything really well. And they got into some more personal things.”

The clock is ticking: Nebraska will begin practice next week, then have about 2½ weeks to get ready for its first match.

One source of excitement for Cook this season is Omaha hosting the NCAA Final Four. Another is building a new team that will probably include at least one freshman starter.

He’s also excited to see assistant coach Jaylen Reyes continue to develop his role with the team as he moves back to being the defensive coordinator after Tyler Hildebrand left after last season to be the head coach at Long Beach State.

“It’s an exciting time of year,” Cook said. “I still get fired up, and still get butterflies.”