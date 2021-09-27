NU volleyball notes: A Lauren Stivrins' injury update; Huskers in the poll; Krause earns honor

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook thinks All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins will play for the Huskers this season, but he doesn’t know when.

Stivrins hasn’t played in a match this season after having offseason back surgery. But she’s hitting during practice now, and if she doesn’t have any setbacks, she may be inching closer to returning.

Nebraska has nine weeks remaining in the regular season, and then the NCAA Tournament.

For part of the season, Stivrins attended practice but was not participating.

Last Friday, Stivrins was part of the entire practice, and this week the plan is for her to go through a normal week of practice.

“Physically I think it’s there,” Cook said. “Mentally she’s got to get confident to play. When that happens, I don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s going to be one day she feels like, ‘OK, I feel like I’m confident and can do this.’”

How soon Stivrins plays will be decided by Stivrins and athletic trainer Jolene Emricson.

“She’s not playing until she says she feels confident,” Cook said. “So that’s between her and (Emricson). But she will be in practice this week and we’ll see how that goes.”