NU volleyball notes: 20-day layoff between matches becomes Huskers' next big challenge

In a season with many firsts for the Nebraska volleyball team — daily COVID testing, limited fans at home matches and two players joining the team last summer without having visited the program — there will be another first for the Huskers.

Now Nebraska will go about 20 days between matches while the season is still going, from the March 26 match against Michigan to an April 15 match in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will likely earn a first-round bye.

After that long stretch without playing a match, No. 4 Nebraska jumps into a stretch that the Huskers hope will be several consecutive season-elimination matches. So the team will have to come out of the break playing at a high level.

The long stretch without playing is because Nebraska’s final matches of the regular season this week were canceled due to COVID-19 cases for Penn State’s program, and because the NCAA Tournament starts a few days later than normal.

Nebraska coach John Cook planned to meet with the program’s performance team, including strength coach Brian Kmitta, athletic trainer Jolene Emricson and sports psychologist Brett Haskell, to plan how to have the Huskers best prepared to play well after a nearly three-week break.