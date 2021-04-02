NU volleyball notes: 20-day layoff between matches becomes Huskers' next big challenge

In a season with many firsts for the Nebraska volleyball team — daily COVID testing, limited fans at home matches and two players joining the team last summer without having visited the program — there will be another first for the Huskers.
Now Nebraska will go about 20 days between matches while the season is still going, from the March 26 match against Michigan to an April 15 match in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will likely earn a first-round bye.
After that long stretch without playing a match, No. 4 Nebraska jumps into a stretch that the Huskers hope will be several consecutive season-elimination matches. So the team will have to come out of the break playing at a high level.
The long stretch without playing is because Nebraska’s final matches of the regular season this week were canceled due to COVID-19 cases for Penn State’s program, and because the NCAA Tournament starts a few days later than normal.
Nebraska coach John Cook planned to meet with the program’s performance team, including strength coach Brian Kmitta, athletic trainer Jolene Emricson and sports psychologist Brett Haskell, to plan how to have the Huskers best prepared to play well after a nearly three-week break.
“We haven’t been through this one before. This is new for me,” Cook said. “So we got to figure out how we’re going to approach this mentally and physically and try to keep this team sharp. So it’s going to be a heck of a coaching job to try and manage all of this and keep everybody still going in the same direction and motivated.”
Young athletes aren’t always thinking about what is going to happen in a few weeks, Cook said.
“So I’ve got to do a masterful job of painting a picture and a mindset of how we can be great in two weeks,” he said.
This season, Nebraska’s canceled matches included series against Wisconsin and Penn State. Those are the caliber of teams that the Huskers may have to beat in a big match in the NCAA Tournament, but the Huskers won’t know for sure how they’ll stack up.
“You want to play those matches because you learn a lot, and right now our greatest teaching match was Ohio State night two. You miss those experiences,” Cook said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how the NCAA Tournament goes and what teams can overcome not being really tested. I like that our team is returning all of our players, and we have been tested before, although it was a long time ago.”
In series against No. 5 Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State, Nebraska had a win and a loss in each.
During a season when Nebraska only played 16 matches, Cook is glad the Huskers were playing in the Big Ten, because even the teams in the bottom of the standings make you compete.
Early freshmen help practice gym: Three of Nebraska’s incoming freshmen — outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, setter Kennadi Orr and libero Lexi Rodriguez — graduated from high school early and joined the Huskers this spring. They can practice, but not play in matches.
“We get them involved as much as we can,” Cook said. “There is a few times where they’re standing out. I think they’re getting great work. It’s great for them. They provide us depth on the B side. And those guys can bring it. They’re good. So it’s not like there is a very big drop-off over there.”
Badgers repeat: No. 1 Wisconsin clinched the Big Ten championship with a 3-0 win against Michigan on Thursday, earning the Badgers the league’s automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin accomplished something that’s very tough to do in the Big Ten by winning the title in back-to-back years. Penn State, in 2012-13, was the last repeat champion.
Wisconsin (15-0) added two wins to its record this week without playing a match. Matches between Wisconsin and Northwestern originally postponed in March are now ruled forfeits by Northwestern because the postponements were not COVID-19 related, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The Big Ten provided no further details.
Stivrins hitting at record pace: Nebraska middle blocker Lauren Stivrins is on pace for one of the top hitting seasons in program history.
Stivrins has a .471 hitting percentage, which is even more impressive considering Nebraska did not play any nonconference matches that can sometimes inflate stats.
Tracy Stalls has Nebraska’s record for hitting percentage in a season when she hit .473 in 2007. Stivrins already has one of the top season marks after hitting .421 as a sophomore.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.