NU volleyball looking forward to playing in front of home crowd; Rodriguez earns another Big Ten award

In Lincoln, Nebraska will play in front of crowds of 7,000-plus.

“That’s why we work so hard to try and be able to host first and second round. That’s a big deal,” Cook said.

For 10 of Nebraska’s players, it will be their first NCAA Tournament matches played at Devaney.

“For a lot of them it’s their first time experiencing a tournament, so to have it here with our home crowd is going to be such an advantage for us,” said Husker senior Lauren Stivrins.

Quick look ahead: Just moments after Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show is the time for a quick look ahead at the path to winning a championship.

After that, for the players and coaches, the focus becomes narrower on the next opponent.

Of course, the top seed in Nebraska’s region is Texas. The Longhorns and Huskers have a lot of history, as recently as last season when Texas beat Nebraska 3-1 in the Elite Eight.

Texas returned most of its lineup from that team, just like the Huskers.

Nebraska and Texas would each have to win three matches to get to that matchup.