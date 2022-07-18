 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU volleyball earns team academic award from AVCA for 2021-22 season

  Updated
  • 0
Campbell vs. Nebraska, 12.3

Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) and Nicklin Hames (1) celebrate after a kill by Kubik in the third set against Campbell on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska volleyball and beach volleyball programs have received the team academic award for the 2021-22 academic year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Monday.

The Husker volleyball program carried a 3.43 GPA in 2021-22, while the beach volleyball team recorded a 3.52 GPA.

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

The Nebraska volleyball program has earned 18 AVCA team academic awards since its conception.

