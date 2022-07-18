NU volleyball earns team academic award from AVCA for 2021-22 season

The Nebraska volleyball and beach volleyball programs have received the team academic award for the 2021-22 academic year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Monday.
The Husker volleyball program carried a 3.43 GPA in 2021-22, while the beach volleyball team recorded a 3.52 GPA.
The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
The Nebraska volleyball program has earned 18 AVCA team academic awards since its conception.
