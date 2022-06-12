NU volleyball duo Allick, Rodriguez help US win gold at Pan American Cup

Nebraska volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick are gold-medal winners.

The United States under-21 national team won the Pan American Cup late Sunday in Mexico. The Americans beat Argentina in four sets in the gold-medal match, winning 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14.

The U.S. finished with a 5-0 record in the 10-team tournament.

Also on the 12-player U.S. roster was Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate who plays for Creighton. Rodriguez, Allick and Sis were all in the starting lineup for Sunday's match.

Allick was the Americans’ second-leading scorer Sunday. She had 14 points, coming on 12 kills and two blocks. Sis had two points (one kill and one block). Rodriguez had 24 digs.

Sis started all five of Team USA's matches, collecting a combined 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three ace serves on .286 hitting for the week.

Allick finished with 32 points, coming on 20 kills, 10 blocks and two ace serves. Rodriguez, who served as the U.S. captain for the week, ranked fifth in digs for the tournament with 83.

Briefly

Former Nebraska volleyball players Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are back playing for the United States national team this week.

Neither played during the first leg of the Volleyball Nations League, but both are on the 14-player roster this week for four matches in Quezon City, Philippines. Although the Philippines does not have a team competing in VNL, the sport is very popular there.

The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions and ranked No. 1 in the world. In Round 2, they will face No. 18 Bulgaria, No. 10 Poland, No. 3 China and No. 14 Thailand.

The Americans had a 3-1 record in the first leg of the tournament and are in third place in the overall VNL standings behind Japan (4-0) and China (3-1).

