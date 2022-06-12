 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

NU volleyball duo Allick, Rodriguez help U.S. win gold at Pan American Cup

  • Updated
  • 0
Allick Team USA

Nebraska volleyball freshman Bekka Allick (16) celebrates with her U21 Team USA teammates during the championship match of the Pan American Cup late Sunday in Mexico.

 USA Volleyball

Nebraska volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick are gold-medal winners.

The United States under-21 national team won the Pan American Cup late Sunday in Mexico. The Americans beat Argentina in four sets in the gold-medal match, winning 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14.

The U.S. team finished with a 5-0 record in the 10-team tournament.

Also on the 12-player U.S. roster was Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate who plays for Creighton. Rodriguez, Allick and Sis were all n the starting lineup for Sunday's match.

Allick was the Americans’ second-leading scorer on Sunday. She had 14 points, coming on 12 kills and two blocks. Sis had two points (one kill and one block). Rodriguez had 24 digs.

Sis started all five of Team USA's matches, collecting a combined 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three ace serves on .286 hitting for the week.

Allick finished with 32 points, coming on 20 kills, 10 blocks and two ace serves. Rodriguez, who served as the U.S. captain for the week, ranked fifth in digs for the tournament with 83.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Journal Star's 2022 Prep Sports Awards show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News